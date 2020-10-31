Bryan Bresee Prides Himself on Not Making Same Mistake Twice

With injuries starting to mount along the interior of the Clemson defensive front, freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been forced to do much of his growing up on the field.

Bresee came to Clemson as one of the top high school prospects in the country and an SI All-American. With that comes a mountain of expectations and halfway through his freshman campaign, Bresee has not disappointed.

Last weekend the freshman forced a fumble that was picked by up by Andrew Booth Jr. and returned for a touchdown. The play extended the Tigers lead to 34-21 late in third quarter, and was a huge momentum shift for Clemson.

Halfway through his first season, Bresee says he is pleased with his progress. Although the young defensive tackle says he still far from a finished product.

"I've done a pretty good job learning everything," Bresee said. "I still have a lot of work to do with my technique, and I mean a bunch of stuff. Pad level, a lot of stuff that I still need to work on."

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables recently praised Bresee's ability to quickly learn from his mistakes and the freshman defensive tackle says he prides himself on not making the same mistake twice.

"If he (Venables) gets on me about something once I don't like to make the same mistake again," Bresee said. "I think being, like a student of the game, and learning everything I can and not making mistakes. Or if I do, not make them again. And that's a huge deal for me."

Now that he has a few games under his belt, Bresee is extremely pleased with where he is currently and says he has a much better grasp on what is expected of him.

"I definitely feel like, you know like, from the first game to now, I've kind of gotten gotten a real feel for what college football is like," Bresee said. "There's still a lot of stuff to learn, you know, still all new to me, but I think I'm starting to get my feet under myself now."

