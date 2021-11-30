Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. Turns In Stellar Performance Against Rival Gamecocks
    After having no interceptions over the first ten games, Andrew Booth Jr picked off three passes over the final two games of the regular season, including two in the shutout win over the rival Gamecocks.
    Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Andrew Booth Jr. has been a key component of the Clemson defense this season.

    The junior defensive back has developed into arguably the best cover corner on the team, and that was never more apparent than the final weeks of the regular season. After going the first ten games without recording an interception, Booth picked off his first pass of the season in the blowout win over Wake Forest. He then intercepted Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown twice in the 30-0 win on Saturday.

    "It felt great," Booth said. "Things have definitely been dry. I've been waiting all season to really get mine and for them to finally start coming it feels great."

    After dropping a pass he could have intercepted early on against the Gamecocks, Booth took full advantage of his next two opportunities. Doing so in Columbia, against an in-state rival made even that much better.

    "It feels great, especially to do that to them," Booth said. "You work hard all week, the scout team was great all week, and we went out and had their number all night."

    Head coach Dabo Swinney was also pleased to see the junior corner turn in one of his most productive games of the season, especially considering the fact that with Booth's NFL stock on the rise, this might have been his final appearance in the Palmetto Bowl."

    “Really proud of him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Great to see him have a game like that down here. But I was really happy for both (interceptions). Great to see him have a couple of plays like that.”

