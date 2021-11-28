Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks
    Publish date:

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    The Tigers shut out the Gamecocks (6-6) for the first time since 1989 and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.
    Author:

    The Tigers shut out the Gamecocks (6-6) for the first time since 1989 and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

    After the dominating performance, it is time to hand out the grades:

    Quarterback: B... DJ Uiagalelei has been under fire all season for his inconsistent play. But over the last four weeks, he has seemingly turned the corner, not turning into Johnny Unitas, but learning to manage the game. The Tigers were backed up numerous times Saturday night, a time when a turnover would have been costly, however, he protected the ball and did exactly what the coaches needed out of him. Even though he only threw for 99 yards, he didn't have to air the ball out, he just managed the game.

    Running Backs: A+...Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combined for 186 of the Tigers' 265 yards on the ground, including two touchdowns. Enough said.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17246402

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    The Tigers shut out the Gamecocks (6-6) for the first time since 1989 and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    Former Clemson star Tee Higgins with his own version of the ‘you just got Moss’d’ against the Steelers.

    USATSI_17246465_168387971_lowres

    What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

    Clemson defensive Brent Venables showed why he's a star while Clemson showed what it is on offense and its place in this rivalry against South Carolina.

    Offensive Line: A-...The Tiger offensive line has played musical chairs throughout the 2021 season, as injuries kept the Tigers from building any continuity—until the last couple of weeks. The offensive line did not allow a sack, led the Tigers to 265 yards on the ground and allowed only one quarterback hurry.

    Tight End: D... The tight end had seemingly emerged as a weapon for the Tigers over the last few weeks, with Davis Allen coming up with big catches and finding the end zone. However, Saturday night the tight ends were not targeted a single time, and the only time they had their name called was on a holding call by Allen.

    Defense: A++...The Tiger defense played their best game of the season, as they held the Gamecocks scoreless for the first time since 1989. Clemson recorded its fifth game without allowing an offensive touchdown this season to tie the 1981 and 1989 Tigers for the third-most in a season since 1954.

    • Clemson held South Carolina to 43 rushing yards and has now held three straight opponents below 100 rushing yards for the first time since 2018 against Florida State, Louisville and Boston College.

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17246402
    Football

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    56 seconds ago
    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5
    Tigers in the NFL

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17246465_168387971_lowres
    Football

    What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

    3 hours ago
    6CAFBDA6-1BA2-4043-92D5-E423775004CC
    Tigers in the NFL

    NFL Analyst Looks At Trevor Lawrence’s Issues During Rookie Year

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17245622_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Sticks to Offensive Game Plan, Dominates Gamecocks with Run Game

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17246461_168387971_lowres
    Football

    A Krispy Kreme Donuts and Zero Bars Kind of Celebration for Tigers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17245337_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Ties Series Mark, Shuts Out Gamecocks for First Time Since 1989 in Rivalry Win

    18 hours ago