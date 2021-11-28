Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

After the dominating performance, it is time to hand out the grades:

Quarterback: B... DJ Uiagalelei has been under fire all season for his inconsistent play. But over the last four weeks, he has seemingly turned the corner, not turning into Johnny Unitas, but learning to manage the game. The Tigers were backed up numerous times Saturday night, a time when a turnover would have been costly, however, he protected the ball and did exactly what the coaches needed out of him. Even though he only threw for 99 yards, he didn't have to air the ball out, he just managed the game.

Running Backs: A+...Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combined for 186 of the Tigers' 265 yards on the ground, including two touchdowns. Enough said.

Offensive Line: A-...The Tiger offensive line has played musical chairs throughout the 2021 season, as injuries kept the Tigers from building any continuity—until the last couple of weeks. The offensive line did not allow a sack, led the Tigers to 265 yards on the ground and allowed only one quarterback hurry.

Tight End: D... The tight end had seemingly emerged as a weapon for the Tigers over the last few weeks, with Davis Allen coming up with big catches and finding the end zone. However, Saturday night the tight ends were not targeted a single time, and the only time they had their name called was on a holding call by Allen.

Defense: A++...The Tiger defense played their best game of the season, as they held the Gamecocks scoreless for the first time since 1989. Clemson recorded its fifth game without allowing an offensive touchdown this season to tie the 1981 and 1989 Tigers for the third-most in a season since 1954.