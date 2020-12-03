Clemson CB Malcolm Greene is Grateful To Be a Tiger, Eager for 'Homecoming Game' in Blacksburg Saturday Night

They say patience is a virtue and Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene is living proof that being patience can really pay off down the road if one can just keep the faith.

The freshman cornerback had to wait for the coveted Clemson Tiger offer after originally offering his commitment to LSU. Greene said the phone call informing him there was a spot for him in Tigertown was simply 'delightful'.

"It was really delightful if I can say because Clemson is a place I wanted to be since I started playing football in high school," Greene said on Monday.

While Greene still has the utmost respect for LSU and its football program, he couldn't let the chance to play for Clemson slip away.

"I feel like LSU is definitely a great program and I was glad to have the opportunity to be part of that. But I just feel like Clemson sets me up better for life," he said. "I know I put myself in the perfect position to be great in life. I feel like Clemson is the best program and family to be a part of to do so and I'm glad I made my decision," Greene said.

Of course, it helps when you can lean on a friend, mentor, and former Tiger who can tell you first hand what being a Tiger is like as well as discuss the doors it can open through programs like P.A.W. Journey.

"I saw my close friend K'Von Wallace here playing football and doing great things and this is just somewhere I really wanted to be. I love the culture and it was something I've always wanted to be part of. So when Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Mike Reed called me and said the opportunity was there, I couldn't pass it up."

He said that waiting for that Clemson offer to finally come wasn't too difficult because he's constantly reminded how vital patience is to success.

"I've always been a patient guy. I understand that God put me in the position that I need to be in, in due time," Greene said.

Greene has exercised that same patience again since arriving on campus. He's had to bring his lunchpail every day to compete for playing time in a Clemson secondary that is loaded with talent and has been viewed as one of the deepest ever for the Tigers.

Now, he's beginning to see the fruits of his labor over the last several months which culminated with his first career interception Saturday off a Kenny Pickett pass.

With several defensive backs unavailable for last Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Clemson's defense rose to the occasion with a trio of first-quarter interceptions including one by Greene.

"It was a very special moment. I was always patient throughout the season and waiting for time. I understood that I put the work in and I'm just thankful for Coach (Brent) Venables for being a great defensive coordinator, calling the right plays, putting me in a great position to make great plays and pouring into me outside of the field."



The Clemson freshman continues to have a close bond with Wallace and the two have trained together and just spent time talking about Clemson, football, and life in general.

"He's really like an older brother, but he's a really good friend of mine and he's really helped me a lot. We always get on the phone and chop it up. We've talked about what Clemson and bring to be in the coming of life after football and the opportunities Clemson provides."

Greene is looking to take full advantage of those non-football opportunities and stated one of his goals is to start his own sports apparel company that evolves into a major multi-billion dollar company.

As for Saturday, Greene was told that fans might not be allowed to attend Saturdays' primetime kick in Blacksburg but he is eager to return to Virginia and suit up against a team that heavily recruited him through high school.

While it is disappointing he won't get to play in front of his family and friends back home in Virginia, he's just excited for the opportunity to go play and make the most of his chances against a team that really wanted to keep him home.

"They definitely recruited me very hard since my sophomore year. I'm really looking forward to this game because I went through a lot in my recruiting process. I just can't wait to get back to my home state and have a great day," Greene said.