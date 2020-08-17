Clemson Center Cade Stewart Earning His Stripes

Patience is a virtue and Clemson fifth-year offensive linemen Cade Stewart has certainly waited his turn. Now, he is making the most of his opportunity as the starting center and earning the respect of his coaches.

Head coach Dabo Swinney praised his entire offensive line unit following Saturday's scrimmage in Death Valley and feels comfortable with the overall cohesion of the group to this point.

"We've got a very experienced group. Our first group is going to be outstanding and I don't see any dropoff (from last year)," Swinney said. "But that is a credit to Offensive Line Coach Robbie (Caldwell) and just how we play guys. We've played a lot of guys, six guys a game last year, and have led the country two years in a row," he added.

He's expecting great things out of his fifth-year senior, Cade Stewart.

"Cade got a ton of experience last year and he's a really good football player," Swinney said. "He can play center, he can play guard and he actually can be a serviceable tackle for us if we needed him to be. He's very strong, very smart, and done a great job with his snaps up to this point in camp."

Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott also mentioned the progression of Stewart and the offensive line overall on Saturday.

"So far, so good. I think we know who Jackson (Carman) is with his past performance and I think we all knew the upside that (Jordan) McFadden has so the question was going to be interior wise," Elliott said. "Cade has really accepted his opportunity and his role to be the leader in the middle and directing traffic."

Elliott said he told his linemen that if their name isn't being called and the coaches don't notice you, then you're doing something right and so far the trench men have put to bed any question marks surrounding the unit.

"I'm really, really, proud of just the cohesion, the chemistry, and the ownership of each of those guys. They are doing a good job," he said.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI