Clemson Center Reveals What's Next Following Collegiate Career

Clemson Tigers center Ryan Linthicum has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after two seasons as the Tigers’ starting center, according to his Instagram on Sunday.

This decision is expected. Lithicum finished up his redshirt senior year following Clemson’s loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. Following the game, he gave a simple thank you to the University for the opportunity.

Thank you Clemson❤️ — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) December 28, 2025

Linthicum waited behind long-time center Will Putnam for three seasons, redshirting in 2021 to continue to develop on the offensive line. He was the top center in the class, according to Rivals, ranked as the No. 120 player in the entire nation.

The Damascus, Maryland, native burst onto the scene in 2024 after Putnam left, being an anchor for the Tigers and not missing a single game after being named the starter. He finished playing 36 games, starting in 27 of them.

Linthicum earned himself a First Team All-ACC honor by Sport Info Solutions in 2024, helping Clemson earn a top-15 ranking in total offense, recording 451.9 yards a game. That propelled him onto the All-ACC Preseason team at center.

This season, the standout was the third best offensive lineman on the team, graded by Pro Football Focus at a 78.3 grade. Linthicum also had a 98.3% efficiency, tied with right tackle Blake Miller in that category.

Going into the NFL Draft, Linthicum will serve as more as a raw prospect than other centers in the pool. Currently, the Tiger is ranked outside the top 10 in centers available for next year’s draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz. That puts him currently as an undrafted free agent, but a team could end up taking a flyer on him on Day 3.

The center had a really strong relationship with former Clemson standout defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee. The two grew up playing football together, playing at Damascus High School before Bresee committed to Clemson in 2019.

“Clemson will always be home,” Linthicum said on his Instagram. I’ll forever cherish the memories and relationships built here.”

Going forward, at center, it is unknown who will be the next starter at the position. Swinney was open with “cross-training” other offensive lineman to play multiple positions in the group. Harris Sewell has seen snaps at center in practice, and another name to follow is Grant Wise, who will be a mid-year enrollee and see plenty of reps ahead of the 2026 season.

Redshirt junior Chapman Pendergrass was behind Linthicum on the depth chart in Clemson’s Pinstripe Bowl loss, seeing special teams snaps as well over the course of this season.