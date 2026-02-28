Chad Morris Speaks On Clemson’s Quarterback Room After Three Days of Practice



For better or for worse, Clemson’s offense went out with the old and in with new in the offseason in arguably the two most important spots: quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Now, with spring practice underway, new offensive coordinator Chad Morris spoke about a quarterback room set to feature a new primary starter for the first time in four years.

There were three names on the agenda: Christopher Vizzina, Chris Denson and freshman Tait Reynolds.

“I think they've got some good stuff, all of them collectively got some good stuff in certain fields,” Morris said.bhnnn

The emerging starter, Vizzina is fitting his mold nicely. With one full game as a starter under his belt — a 317-yard, three-touchdown showing in a loss against SMU in the fall — Vizzina has taken the role Cade Klubnik has filled for years previously.

“Watching his leadership and watching these guys, these players respond to him,” Morris said. “I think he's done a really good job of that. I think he's gained a lot of respect from the players.”

As the frontrunner to lead the offense, commanding the respect of his peers is in the job description for Vizzina. It’s a big shoe to fill, and it was evident at practice that he was in charge.

The offseason saw Clemson’s offensive line take a hit, but the new unit is already comfortable protecting their quarterback.

“That offensive line is the most important thing that as a quarterback you've got to have. I've been pleased with watching the way the players have responded to CV,” Morris said.

So far, Denson has emerged as the second choice for the starting quarterback position, but he could really compete for the job. A freshman, Denson played in one game in 2025, when he rushed for 108 yards, including a rushing touchdown, and passed for a touchdown against Furman.

But what separates Denson from the pack is his raw athletic ability. A three-star recruit out of Florida, his upside rivals none.

Andrew Ivins, the Director of Scouting at 247 Sports defined him as a “dual-threat lefty that plays a backyard brand of football. Rather unconventional in his ways, but makes plays others simply can’t as he can escape pressure and buy time with a dynamic lower half.”

After just three days of practice, Chad Morris seemed to agree.

“Chris looks good. I mean, obviously he's extremely athletic. And yeah, I think he's putting a lot of work in this offseason and you can definitely tell,” Morris said.

Then there’s Tait Reynolds, who is making a mark in the competition for the job. Another freshman, Reynolds is a three-star recruit from Arizona who is yet to see the field for the Tigers.

“You know, he's a big guy. But again, he's processing the whole process of the whole thing as well,” Morris said about Reynolds.

Although very early in his journey as Clemson’s 2026 offensive coordinator, Morris is lucky to inherit so much talent.