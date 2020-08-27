Another Clemson legend has come home and after a week on the sidelines in his new role as a graduate assistant, C.J. Spiller's presence is already being felt.

Spiller is back and enrolled at the school as he is pursuing a master's degree in athletic leadership. The ACC's record holder for all-purpose yards has been in his new role for a week now and is already having an impact on his players.

Unsurprisingly, it's not just the running backs hoping to gain some knowledge from the former All-American, the Tigers return men are also happy to have him on board.

"Yeah, it's definitely awesome having him on the staff, especially as a returner myself," Amari Rodgers said on Tuesday. "I'm definitely going to make sure I pick his brain about what he sees, you know what he saw while he was back there as far as returning and stuff like that. So I'm definitely going to pick his brain about that."

Since Dabo Swinney took over full-time in 2009 the Tigers have had just five punts returned for a touchdown. It is absolutely an area the team could improve in.

Last season Rodgers averaged 8.4 yards per punt return which ranked him 21st in the nation and fourth in the ACC. With Spiller now on board, don't be surprised to see those numbers go up.

"Just having him, just his legendary status that he has here," Rodgers said. "Coach (Swinney) establishes another former player that has come back and is coaching, so that just shows the culture at Clemson, you know, it's great. I'm excited to see where his coaching career goes."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI