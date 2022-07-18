Clemson Connection: Jeff Scott Hires Chad Morris at USF

Talk about a Clemson connection, Chad Morris is joining Jeff Scott at South Florida.

The two coaches worked together on the Dabo Swinney staff for the Tigers from 2011-2014 when Clemson went 42-11, and they reunite with the Bulls officially announcing that Morris has been hired as the program's senior offensive analyst.

"Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach Swinney at Clemson," Scott said in a statement released by the school. "We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with offensive coordinator Travis Trickett, our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense."

Morris most recently worked as the head coach at Allen (Texas) High School, but he left that post a few months ago to return to the college game. Morris, a longtime prep coach before 2010, spent a season as the offensive coordinator at Tulsa before Swinney hired him to bring his unique system to Clemson.

Morris helped the Tigers go from 88th nationally in total offense the year before he arrived to 26th in 2011. Morris produced a top-10 offense the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, Scott studied and learned the up-tempo, spread system Morris used as an assistant and receivers coach, so when Morris left at the end of the 2014 season to become the head coach at SMU, Scott, along with Tony Elliott, became the co-coordinators of the offense, helping Clemson win a pair of national titles (2016, 2018) and make five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. Scott held that title until the end of the 2019 season when he left to be the head coach at USF.

Morris moved on to Arkansas, where he struggled and went 4-18 in two seasons, including 0-14 in SEC play. He was fired in 2019 and spent 2020 as an assistant at Auburn before returning to the high school ranks.

Scott is 3-18 at South Florida and looking to turn the program around entering his third season in 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!