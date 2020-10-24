SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Derion Kendrick Not Starting for Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick isn't getting the start for Clemson against Syracuse. 

The junior starting cornerback did dress out and wasn't on Clemson's official unavailable list heading Saturday morning. However, Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth were named the starters before the game. 

Kendrick did not play the entire first quarter, despite being on the sideline. 

The Tigers are already without two starters on defense in linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

This isn't the first time Kendrick has missed out on playing time this season for unconfirmed reasons. He didn't travel with the team to Wake Forest in Week 1, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney initially didn't elaborate on why Kendrick was out.

Later, Swinney talked about discipline but never said he actually disciplined Kendrick following The Citadel game, which Kendrick didn't start in Week 2. 

"I wouldn't call it discipline," Swinney said. "I would just call it love, just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love. DK's a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area, academics, tutors, study hall, you name it. All of it. It all matters. 

"He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he's dug himself out and he's coming on."

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, meanwhile, said Kendrick was never in his doghouse and said "everything's good" with Kendrick in late September.  

Kendrick, a preseason All-ACC selection, entered this week with one interception, five tackles and three pass breakups. Jones, who's taking his place, has one interception and four tackles on the season. 

Check back later at AllClemson for updates on Kendrick's status both during the game and after. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ecshore05
ecshore05

I admire Dabo for his consistency for discipline/love. He is an amazing man and role model for these players...not only coaching them the game of football, but how to be men, fathers, productive members of society!! Most importantly, how to have self respect!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

For Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski, his freshman season was filled with excitement, big plays, big kicks and a tragedy that no one should have to endure.

Zach Lentz

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play.

Zach Lentz

by

Noted

Watch: Death Valley Live

Join Mark Childress and Daja Davidson as they bring you all the action inside Death Valley as the Tigers take on Syracuse.

CU Athletic Communications

Roster Update: Clemson Down 2 Defensive Starters Against Syracuse

Clemson will be without linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis for Saturday's noon game against Syracuse, according to Clemson's official availability report.

Brad Senkiw

Davis Allen's Selflessness Paying Dividends for Clemson Offense

Clemson tight end Davis Allen opens up about impact on offense this season and learning from his unit's veterans

Christopher Hall

Syracuse at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For On Saturday

The top-ranked Tigers are set to host Syracuse on Saturday at noon, and All Clemson takes a look at five things to keep an eye on when the Orange visit Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Highly Touted 2022 QB Prospect Will Be On Hand This Weekend in Clemson

2022 quarterback prospect and SI All-American candidate Cade Klubnik will be on hand this weekend when the Clemson Tigers host Syracuse in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson vs. Alabama: Diving Into Potential Showdown

Yes, No. 1 Clemson plays Syracuse this week, but with being favored by 46 points, why not look at what a potential matchup down the road looks like with No. 2 Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Preview and Predictions: All Clemson Show

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

E.J. Williams Confident in His Ability to Make Impact On Field

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is one of a number of talented underclassmen wideouts on the Tigers roster already making an impact on the field.

JP-Priester