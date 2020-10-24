Derion Kendrick Not Starting for Clemson

Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick isn't getting the start for Clemson against Syracuse.

The junior starting cornerback did dress out and wasn't on Clemson's official unavailable list heading Saturday morning. However, Sheridan Jones and Andrew Booth were named the starters before the game.

Kendrick did not play the entire first quarter, despite being on the sideline.

The Tigers are already without two starters on defense in linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

This isn't the first time Kendrick has missed out on playing time this season for unconfirmed reasons. He didn't travel with the team to Wake Forest in Week 1, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney initially didn't elaborate on why Kendrick was out.

Later, Swinney talked about discipline but never said he actually disciplined Kendrick following The Citadel game, which Kendrick didn't start in Week 2.

"I wouldn't call it discipline," Swinney said. "I would just call it love, just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love. DK's a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area, academics, tutors, study hall, you name it. All of it. It all matters.

"He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he's dug himself out and he's coming on."

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, meanwhile, said Kendrick was never in his doghouse and said "everything's good" with Kendrick in late September.

Kendrick, a preseason All-ACC selection, entered this week with one interception, five tackles and three pass breakups. Jones, who's taking his place, has one interception and four tackles on the season.

Check back later at AllClemson for updates on Kendrick's status both during the game and after.