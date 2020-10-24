SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Roster Update: Clemson Down 2 Defensive Starters Against Syracuse

Brad Senkiw

No. 1 Clemson will be without linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis for Saturday's noon game against Syracuse, according to Clemson's official availability report. 

Both Tigers are starters for the Brent Venables defense, and there was no indication earlier in the week that either would be out. Davis did miss time earlier in the season when he suffered a knee injury in Week 1 at Wake Forest. 

In 2020, Clemson, which is a 46-point favorite over Syracuse, is only listing players as "available" or "unavailable" because of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, so why Skalski and Davis are out is unknown. 

According to the official depth chart, Skalski, a team leader who's third on the roster with 20 tackles this season, will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Jake Venables, who's fourth on the team in tackles.

What Clemson will miss is Skalski quarterbacking the defense and getting everyone lined up. The good news for the Tigers is that the Orange rank 68th in scoring offense and 74th in rushing offense out of 77 teams. 

CLemson D depth chart-Cuse
Provided by Clemson Athletics 

Davis' backup listed on the depth is Tré Williams, who is also out today. Clemson still has plenty of depth at the position, though, and will likely slide Nyles Pinckney, Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams over to Davis' spot. Williams played well when Davis was out last time.

Still, it's a big loss. Clemson has been able to get pressure in the backfield the last two games because of Davis' ability to put the pocket around. He has four tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack on the season. 

Other Clemson players who are unavailable for the Syracuse game include: TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross and QB James Talton.

Check back later to AllClemson for postgame updates on players who are out.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play.

Zach Lentz

by

Noted

Watch: Death Valley Live

Join Mark Childress and Daja Davidson as they bring you all the action inside Death Valley as the Tigers take on Syracuse.

CU Athletic Communications

Davis Allen's Selflessness Paying Dividends for Clemson Offense

Clemson tight end Davis Allen opens up about impact on offense this season and learning from his unit's veterans

Christopher Hall

Syracuse at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For On Saturday

The top-ranked Tigers are set to host Syracuse on Saturday at noon, and All Clemson takes a look at five things to keep an eye on when the Orange visit Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Highly Touted 2022 QB Prospect Will Be On Hand This Weekend in Clemson

2022 quarterback prospect and SI All-American candidate Cade Klubnik will be on hand this weekend when the Clemson Tigers host Syracuse in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson vs. Alabama: Diving Into Potential Showdown

Yes, No. 1 Clemson plays Syracuse this week, but with being favored by 46 points, why not look at what a potential matchup down the road looks like with No. 2 Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Preview and Predictions: All Clemson Show

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

E.J. Williams Confident in His Ability to Make Impact On Field

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is one of a number of talented underclassmen wideouts on the Tigers roster already making an impact on the field.

JP-Priester

ESPN Analyst Questions Why Dabo Swinney Would 'Chase' NFL Job

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently appeared on ESPN Radio to discuss Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a possible move to the NFL

JP-Priester

Jets Darnold Not Focused On Clemson Quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was asked about the team's position at the top of the NFL Draft, and the possibility of taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland