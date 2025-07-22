Clemson Could See Changes With ‘Gathering At The Paw’
It’s inevitable to see Clemson Tigers fans, families and students rush the field after home games end to take part in the “Gathering at the Paw,” where the Memorial Stadium crowd joins the football team to celebrate the end of games, mostly during wins. However, this could be changing this season.
At the ACC Kickoff, in Charlotte, North Carolina, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced postgame security expectations involving the concerns around field and court stormings, which have become a rising issue in college athletics.
Phillips announced fines of $50,000, $100,000 and $200,000 based on the number of times that a school commits the offense. It would stand during a two-season period.
“Our conference has elevated its expectations around court and field safety,” Phillips said. “Members are required to continue developing event security plans, which will now include a review by a third-party independently to ensure that only participants, coaches, officials, and authorized personnel are allowed in the competition area before, during, and at the conclusion of any competition.”
However, the expectations will allow spectators to enter the court, just after the opposing team and game officials leave the playing area. Afterwards, fans could then enter the premises, and for athletes who want to interact with them, they can do so. This way, it would prevent injuries to opposing players or even officials who get caught in the mix.
When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell chimed in on the new ruling, while understanding the premise, believes that “these are memories that students and players cherish.”
“It’s not quite as organic, but that would still be fun,” Brownell said. “What does that look like? I don’t know, I know we are still trying to do something with football, let the fans off once the players get off, so I know that’s a big deal at Clemson football, especially for the young folks to go out on the field and interact with a Clemson football player.”
Clemson responded to the new ruling, looking to create new ways to keep the tradition for fans, even if the immediacy of the gathering is delayed.
“The ACC’s revised sportsmanship policy provides an important framework for all institutions to evaluate and enhance their safety procedures for fans, teams and game officials in line with the other major conferences and venues,” the University said in a statement. “Clemson is in the process of finalizing our updated protocol in accordance with this policy. Our approach acknowledges the significance of Gathering at the Paw on Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium, and we intend to allow for its continuation once visiting teams and personnel have safely exited the field. We ask our fans for their cooperation in this matter beginning this fall.”
Fans will experience the new way of getting onto the field when Clemson hosts LSU at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30.