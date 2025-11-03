Clemson's Dabo Swinney Named to CBS Sports’ Hot Seat List
This past Sunday, CBS Sports named Dabo Swinney as one of three head coaches who are on the hot seat after Week 10, joining Miami's Mario Cristobal and Colorado's Deion Sanders.
The placement comes after the Clemson Tigers suffered a crushing 46-45 loss to Duke on Saturday, a game that marked yet another frustrating setback in a season filled with missed opportunities.
Clemson now sits at 3-5 overall, and the questions surrounding the program's future have only grown louder.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford didn't hold back in his assessment, starting by talking about the firing joke Swinney made in front of Clemson Athletics Director Graham Neff during the post-game press conference.
"I think it's a little bit arrogant of Dabo to do that in the face of his Athletics Director," Crawford said. "Now Dabo Swinney knows he's not getting fired at Clemson, he is Clemson Football. But man, read the room, Dabo."
He then delved into the Tigers' past dominance and the fear factor that Death Valley used to evoke, noting how far Clemson's home expectations have fallen recently, with the team not winning a Power Four game at home since October 19, 2024.
"You're struggling right now and haven't beaten a Power Four opponent at home since the middle of last season, and this is a program that two years ago won 40 consecutive games over a five-year stretch in the supposed Death Valley," he continued. "That's not so scary, Memorial Stadium anymore."
For the first time in Swinney's head coaching career, the Tigers are nearly on the brink of missing the postseason as a whole; no bowl game, no conference championship, no playoffs, nothing.
With four games remaining, Clemson faces the tough task of winning at least three of those four to stay bowl eligible, a challenge that feels uncertain given the Tigers' inconsistent performance this season.
"Clemson's 3-5 through eight games, and the schedule left is not all that easy," Crawford added. "That game against South Carolina at the end of the year might be for bowl eligibility for Clemson, a team that was preseason top five and essentially a unanimous choice to make the playoffs."
Since the start of the FBS era in 1978, this season ranks among the worst eight-game starts in program history. With a 3-5 start, it's tied with Tommy West's 1994 season for the second-worst ever. The only start that has been worse was the Tommy West-led Tigers in 1998, who started 2-6 and finished 3-8, leading to West's firing.
"Dabo Swinney right now is not in great company as far as Clemson's worst eight-game starts," Crawford stated. "He hasn't won a playoff game since 2019. The transfer portal era has passed him by. The facts are the facts."
Despite the criticism, Crawford doesn't see Swinney's time at Clemson coming to an end anytime soon. But he believes significant internal changes could be on the horizon if the program wants to get back on track.
"I think you're going to see mass coaching changes at Clemson under Dabo Swinney at season's end," he concluded. "Swinney will be the coach there in 2026, but man, he has to change some of that faculty that's under him to get it to work next fall."
CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello followed up with Crawford, sharing a similar sentiment, clarifying Swinney's job status, and noting that significant adjustments within the program — specifically staff and personnel — are likely on the way.
"I've spoken to people in Clemson this morning," Marcello said. "He's not in danger there. He will keep his job at this point. There's no push for that to happen. That's even been communicated to Dabo Swinney. He knows that he's safe. But, as Brad said, there will be staff changes there. There will have to be, and Dabo Swinney, I'm sure, is going to sit down at the end of the season to determine which staff changes need to be made."
He also provided context for the now-viral moment between Swinney and Clemson Athletics director Graham Neff, who was present at the post-game press conference, doubling down on what his sources have told him.
"Also, as you mentioned, his Athletics Director was there in the room and part of that was just a weird circumstance because there was some questionable officiating in that loss on Saturday," Marcello explained. "So, the AD was there, I was told, to more or less listen to hear what Dabo had to say about the officiating. I don't think he was quite expecting Dabo to say, 'Hey, he could fire me tomorrow or fire me today or whatever.' But, from my sources there, on the ground in Clemson, he's safe right now. But, yes, as Brad said, expect some staff changes at year's end."