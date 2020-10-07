SI.com
Clemson and Dabo Swinney Expecting Fast, Physical Miami Defensive Front

JP-Priester

The Clemson offensive line had its hands full at times in the teams 41-23 win over Virginia, and with a top-ten Miami team coming to town this weekend, the competition isn't getting any easier. 

The Hurricanes bring with them a big, fast, and physical defensive front that in recent years has been one of the nations best when it comes to making plays behind the line of scrimmage. 

Since 2016, only Clemson has more tackles for loss than Miami, and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says his team knows exactly what they're up against.

"That's where it starts," Swinney said. "They want those guys to be disruptive, and they are, they're very disruptive, physical. They're not sit and read guys, they're off the ball, in your grits quick guys. They're not sitting around waiting on anything, They're trying to create havoc."

Through three games, the Hurricanes have already accumulated 31 tackles for loss and are averaging more than three sacks per game and Swinney says up front is where it all begins when facing this Miami defense. 

"They bring a fair amount of pressure as well," Swinney said. "Whether it be zone pressures or blitzing more than you can block. They mix it up. You know we've only got what we got so far on tape, but they definitely are not afraid to bring pressure. They've shown that. Whether it be corner blitzes, plugging the backers, adding on, whatever it may be. It definitely starts with those guys up front, just being who they are, fast, physical, at the line of scrimmage."

