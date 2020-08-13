Dabo Swinney's most glowing reports from fall camp have come from Clemson's talented, albeit inexperienced, secondary.

One of the reasons for the Clemson head coach's optimism is Andrew Booth, who finally appears 100 percent healthy for the first time since the sophomore joined the Tigers last summer.

"It's amazing where he is from where he was last year," Swinney said.

Booth has also impressed his teammates, who didn't get a chance to see him fully healthy last year. Booth had a knee injury suffered during his playing days at Archer High School in Georgia, but he played through it last year instead of redshirting.

"With his knee, he didn't feel like 100 percent," Clemson safety Lannden Zanders said.

"It was always getting to him, but now you can see that difference, that confidence when he's playing."

Booth had surgery to clean up and repair the knee, but he was limited in the early going of spring practice. He was just getting ramped up and close to normal when COVID-19 shut down sports in March, but he's making up for lost time in fall camp.

"It's been great seeing Booth out here," Clemson safety Nolan Turner said. "He was a little banged up last year. Seeing him out here at full speed you really get to see his athleticism and just how dominant he is as a corner. He's got a really bright future. He's freaky athletic, just got a ton of potential. It's going to be fun to watch him grow this season and out here at camp as well."

Now healthy, Booth is competing on the depth chart with junior Mario Goodrich for the starting cornerback spot opposite Derion Kendrick. The loser of that battle could end up helping out at nickel, but the four-star prospect who's finally showcasing his talent is one to keep an eye on.

"Andrew has been the guy. Andrew has been doing his thing," Zanders said about Booth's camp performance. "Comparing last year to this year, his man coverage has gotten great. His attitude is off the charts right now. I think he's going to be great this year."