Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
DAVIE, Fla. -- Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
The senior came to practice wearing street clothes, a sign that he will likely miss the game considering the Orange Bowl Classic will kick off in two days.
Jones was wearing a yellow jersey in Tuesday's practice. There is no official word on why he did not practice Wednesday.
The Clemson cornerback has started and played in 10 games this year. He missed three games due to a stinger in his shoulder.
Tennessee Set to Face Clemson Defense With SEC Caliber Talent
Tennessee running back Jabari Small was extremely complimentary of Clemson's defense ahead of Friday's Orange Bowl.
KJ Henry and Tyler Davis Hint at Possible Return in 2023
Two current Tigers hinted at that possibility Wednesday during the Clemson defensive media availability at the Orange Bowl.
Miami’s Wong, Pitt’s Hinson, FSU’s Corhen Earn ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors
Miami junior guard Isaiah Wong and Pitt junior forward Blake Hinson were named ACC Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Florida State forward Cam Corhen was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week.
Jones has 31 tackles this season and has broken up one pass, as defenses have seldom throw in his direction.