Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice

Zach Lentz / All Clemson

Tigers cornerback will likely miss Orange Bowl Classic

DAVIE, Fla. -- Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The senior came to practice wearing street clothes, a sign that he will likely miss the game considering the Orange Bowl Classic will kick off in two days.

Jones was wearing a yellow jersey in Tuesday's practice. There is no official word on why he did not practice Wednesday.

The Clemson cornerback has started and played in 10 games this year. He missed three games due to a stinger in his shoulder.

Jones has 31 tackles this season and has broken up one pass, as defenses have seldom throw in his direction.

