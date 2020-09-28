Clemson DC Brent Venables: 'Everything's Good' With Derion Kendrick

Dabo Swinney made it clear after No. 1 Clemson's win over The Citadel game on Sept. 19 that he was trying to get the attention of star cornerback Derion Kendrick.

And while the head coach took some disciplinary actions with the preseason All-ACC selection, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says Kendrick is no longer working his way out of any doghouse.

"Everything's good," Venables said Monday when asked about Kendrick. "I know Coach Swinney had talked a little bit about that first game, some discipline issues, but he hasn't been in my doghouse, hasn't been in our doghouse."

Coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in which he made a tremendous adjustment from receiver to defensive back and earned a starting job in 2019, Kendrick was left off the travel roster for Week 1 at Wake Forest. Because of Clemson's "available or unavailable" policy this year, it was unclear why exactly he didn't play in the opener.

Against The Citadel in Week 2, Kendrick didn't start the game but did go in after the first play and later picked up a personal foul penalty, so Swinney touched on what was going on with Kendrick after the game. However, Venables is pleased with what he's seen out of the Rock Hill, S.C., native to this point.

"He's done a good job. He comes to work every day and (Swinney) is trying to help him grow up, make good decisions, those kinds of things," Venables said. "But his playing time hasn't been affected here the last week as a result of anything."

It appears Kendrick will be the starter on one side of the field against Virginia at 8 p.m. Saturday inside Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are expected to get fellow veteran cornerback Mario Goodrich, who has yet to play this season, back this week, according to Venables.

