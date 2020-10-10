SI.com
Clemson DE Xavier Thomas One Step Closer to 2020 Debut

Christopher Hall

A key figure on Clemson's defense is closer than ever to returning to action this weekend. 

Head coach Dabo Swinney didn't speculate if Xavier Thomas will play this weekend, but he expects the junior defensive end to dress out for Saturday night's game against the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (3-0,2-0 in ACC).

Top-ranked Clemson (3-0, 2-0 in ACC) has been without the services of Thomas through the first three games of the season. Swinney informed the media at the beginning of fall camp that the Tigers were going to redshirt Thomas this season due to health reasons. 

Over the summer, Thomas contracted COVID-19 followed by strep throat. He wasn't able to work out the way he needed to during the pandemic and the separation from his team. Swinney said Thomas gained 10-12 pounds and was in a "bad place mentally."

However, when the NCAA voted to not count the 2020 fall season towards player eligibility, it gave Thomas a motivation boost and he's been hard at work ever since to get back into football shape both mentally and physically. 

Clemson had planned for Thomas to dress out for last week's game against Virginia. However, he was late returning to campus last Friday from a family funeral and missed his Covid-19 test. Due to the nature of the ACC flying in to administer the test then immediately leaving, he was unable to be tested.

This weekend, the Tigers expect to have him back on the sidelines and perhaps even back onto the field against Miami. 

"He's back at practice and I do hope that he can at least dress this week," Swinney said Wednesday night.  "It's my hope that is able to get out here and move out a little bit in pregame and see where he is and if we can keep progressing." 

