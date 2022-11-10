Clemson Defense Turns Attention to Louisville's Dynamic Rushing Attack

Clemson's defense is looking to "flip the switch" following a tough performance against Notre Dame when Louisville comes to town Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers gave up 263 rushing yards to a physically dominating Irish defense. This week, they have to prepare for a team that can hurt them on the ground in a different way.

"We're on to the next opponent and there's nothing we can do about the last game but just move on and try not to make those mistakes again," Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter said. "We just got to go and just attack Louisville and that's all we can do at this time."

That won't be easy. The Cardinals are putting up 30.2 points and 423.6 yards per contest. They come into the game averaging 202 rushing yards per game, third-most in the ACC, and they've gone over 200 rushing yards five times this season, including the last two games.

Louisville's producing 5 yards per carry and have scored 20 touchdowns via the ground game this season, thanks to running back Tyion Evans and dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham.

"They have a lot of athletes on the team," Carter said. "They have a good O-line, good backs. Obviously, Malik Cunningham's a very dynamic, athletic quarterback. Probably one of the most, if not the most, athletic that we're going to see. We have to be disciplined in our run fits, in our gaps, don't try to do too much.

"They're gonna run the ball on early downs. They're gonna take (passing) shots (down the field). So we just do our job and just play Clemson defense and we'll handle business."

Evans is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and has scored five rushing touchdowns. Cunningham ranks seventh in the ACC in rushing (541 yards), and he's rushed for 11 touchdowns while passing for eight. The fifth-year signal-caller averages 184 passing yards per game as well.

Carter said the key is making sure you don't get fooled on read-option plays because Cunningham, who had 134 rushing yards against Clemson last year, can beat teams with his feet.

"It's just going to take a lot of discipline from the defense, good eyes, good technique and just being smart," Carter said. "Good eyes are the main thing. Knowing who has the ball and being sure of that because if he pulls it he can make a big play and he can take it to the house."

