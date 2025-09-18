How the Clemson Tigers Defense Can Slow Down Syracuse QB Steve Angeli in Week 4
The Clemson Tigers head into Week 4 looking to bounce back from a tough loss against Georgia Tech, and their next challenge comes in the form of a Syracuse team powered by signal caller Steve Angeli.
The Notre Dame transfer has been one of the ACC's most productive passers through the first three weeks, leading college football with 1,072 passing yards while following the tradition of Kyle McCord – who led Syracuse to the best passing offense last year – by keeping the Orange dominant through the air, boasting the No. 3 passing offense in 2025.
For Clemson, slowing him down is priority number one to avoid another slip in conference play.
"They're a big pass-heavy team. Last year, they were one of the nation's leading passers, and this year, they're going off the same thing," Tigers safety Ronan Hanafin told the media. "So we just go to keep watching film, keep studying and learn everything we can about them… They're a great team, and we are too, so we got to show that on film."
Angeli arrived at Syracuse as a three-star transfer from Notre Dame, where he was a promising but underused option, throwing for 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception through 19 games in South Bend, Indiana.
Clemson's secondary has shown cracks early this season, giving up costly big plays that swung momentum against Georgia Tech, including a 42-yard deep pass that led to a rushing touchdown the next play.
That's where Angeli becomes such a threat. Playing in a heavy-tempo offense, he thrives on taking what the defense gives him, using quick throws to negate pressure and stretching the field with deep shots.
Syracuse has a history of making things difficult for Clemson when its quarterback plays well, from Eric Dungey's upset in 2017 to Garrett Shrader's near-miss in 2021. Angeli has the tools to make this matchup just as tricky.
"They're a good team that's an NFL-style offense. They're going to throw the ball around, misdirection, motion shifts," Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown highlighted. "I mean, we have to be really on our stuff this week and make sure we're practicing at a high level."
With Angeli being such a critical piece of the Syracuse offense, Clemson's defensive line must set the tone by disrupting his rhythm in the pocket. Generating pressure without overcommitting blitzes could force him into rushed decisions, and fortunately for the Tigers, Syracuse brings in a bottom-12 offensive line that allows three sacks per game.
That presents a prime opportunity for star edge rusher T.J. Parker and interior anchor Peter Woods to step up and deliver the disruptive performance Tiger fans have been waiting for.
Clemson must stay disciplined on the back end and communicate effectively to counter Syracuse's versatile, pro-style attack. The Orange aggressively exploit whatever the defense gives them, mixing short and deep passes to keep opponents off balance.
Limiting explosive plays and avoiding blown coverages will be critical for Clemson, especially given that the Tigers rank in the bottom 30 nationally on third-down defense, allowing 43.6% of opponents' third-down attempts to be converted. Winning these key situations could be the difference in containing Angeli and preventing Syracuse from sustaining drives.
"The biggest thing has been the young guys being in the position for the first time. We got a couple of safeties that have played a ton of reps, but this is their first time starting. Those situations and those opportunities come up," Clemson DC Tom Allen said on Tuesday. "Obviously, players were playing in a new system early in the season. I think that can be a variable as well. I also think we don't have a complex amount of checks and adjustments in our system, but we do have some. And we do have some things that have happened at critical times where you have to be able to execute."
"Not having Khalil [Barnes] predominantly throughout the first three games has been a challenge in some ways; it's forced other guys to be in a more verbal role than they might be prepared for in their development. But as coaches, we have to do a great job and help with that."
Essentially, fans and Clemson staff know Angeli represents the biggest swing factor in this game. If Clemson can contain him, the Tigers should have a clear path to victory and a chance to regain momentum in the ACC race.
But if the junior signal caller gets into a rhythm early, Syracuse has the potential to make this another tense battle. For Clemson, keeping Angeli in check isn't just about stopping one player; it's the key to reasserting itself after a rocky start to the season.
"We just got to play to the standard that we have around here, period. It doesn't matter who we play, where, or when we play. Just play to the standard," Clemson HC Dabo Swinney emphasized. "We've got to play physically with great and tough effort, discipline and belief. Apply all those things to your fundamentals, techniques and schemes, that's how you win. You have to do what winning requires: win the turnover margin, don't go out and beat yourself with a bunch of penalties, and be great in the red zone/third down. That's what wins football games."