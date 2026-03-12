Clemson Defensive Transfers 'Flashed' While Offense Needs Work in First Scrimmage

On March 11, after eight spring practices, the Clemson Tigers suited up for the spring’s first in-house scrimmage. With five practices, one more spring game and six months until game 1 of the 2026 season, head coach Dabo Swinney found plenty of positives from first action, while also noting exactly what needs addressed before week 1 against LSU.

With his new offensive coordinator, it starts with… the English language? About 12 years removed from his 2011-2014 stint as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Chad Morris’ terminology and play definition was like deja vu to an old, fluent language.

“It’s not new to me. It’s like I’m back in America, you know, [after I’ve] been living in Spain for three years,” Swinney said.

After three years of offense guided by former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, Clemson’s schemes got a facelift, and it’s just a matter of switching wavelengths for Swinney.

“It’s easy for me, even though you know there are some things we’ve changed over time, from when I was with Chad last time, it’s very familiar to me. It's just easy, easy,” Swinney said.

For the players who did not serve Morris’ in the early 2010’s, adjusting will take time, but time isn’t a scarcity yet — thankfully.

"All just OK. Nobody was great, but, again, you can only do your part,” Swinney said about the quarterbacks specifically. “Nobody was good enough today offensively. Really average."

For an offense that finished ranked No. 72 in the country last year, it’s not time to panic yet. With his high-octane attitude, Swinney has no doubts about Morris’ ability to teach Spanish to his unit effectively.

"He never stops, and I love that. He's loud -- all the time. He's full speed every play, every rep, and it's good because his guys take on that,” Swinney said.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit, ranked No. 30 in the country, in 2025 and considerably higher than the offense in 2025, is already trending in the right direction. Despite defensive coordinator Tom Allen entering 2026 with just one prior season under his belt, Allen’s group is already fluent.

With eight of Swinney’s nine offseason transfer additions coming on the defensive side of the ball, the head coach knew his defense would take on a new look. But for it to look this good? He didn’t foresee that.

“All those new guys have really flashed for us,” Swinney said.

Swinney was especially happy with his new and improved safety room, which has seen the addition of transfers Jerome Carter and Corey Myrick, who are joining Ronan Hanafin in the room.

“Ronan, Myrick and Jerome. Oh man, we just look different. They are where they are supposed to be, they are playing fast, they are really good tacklers,” Swinney said.

But as for the man who commanded the most attention, nobody could touch former Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington.

“Elliot Washington, to me by far, has been the best guy in camp. He's made plays every single day,” Swinney said, “he has turned the ball over more than anybody all spring.”

One guy who could take a page out of Washington’s book is kicker Nolan Hauser, who famously drilled a 56-yard walk-off field goal against SMU to win the ACC in 2024 and grab Clemson a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

"He didn't show up today. He's already laying on the beach somewhere for spring break. He missed three layups, so I was disappointed in that,” Swinney said.

But all things considered, this group is where they need to be, and then some. Swinney stated that specifically on the defensive side, his team is “way ahead of where we were at this time last year.”

And while the format or personnel set to feature in Clemson’s spring game on March 28 is still in the air, Swinney wants a full house.

"Come see the Tigers. The Valley's open. The fans don't realize how much they help us in creating environments ... the better we can do to create a gameday environment, the better it is,” he said.