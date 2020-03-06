AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Xavier Thomas Ready To Move On From 2019

JP-Priester

Xavier Thomas arrived at Clemson with no shortage of hype.

It's the kind that brings with it a mountain of expectations, and in his first season as a Tiger, Thomas did not disappoint. 

Thomas continuously wowed fans with glimpses of his abilities on his way to being named a freshman All American, and expectations soared. Big things were expected heading into 2019, his first season as a starter. 

However, things didn't quite play out the way that most envisioned, and Thomas' numbers were down across the board. Some pointed to the new 3-3-5 scheme defensive coordinator employed, but Thomas isn't buying that.

"I wouldn't say that," Thomas said. "I'm not really an excuse type of guy. It really was me just needing to put more work into it and get better." 

In fact, Thomas has an entirely different explanation, doing something head coach Dabo Swinney constantly preaches to his team about. He holds himself accountable. 

"I didn't really put this out publicly," Thomas said. "But I kind of got the big head, kind of like an entitled mindset coming off my big freshman year that I had. Like I said, I got big headed a little bit, and I definitely humbled myself."

Thomas is ready to put that in the past. He has now reached a point in his career that knew he had to look inside himself in order to make the changes needed to be the best player he can be.

"It was definitely internal," Thomas said. "Only I know how my mindset was last year and how it's going to be this year."

Now entering his third season in the program, Thomas is one of the veterans of the defensive line. He has entered the spring more mature, with a chip on his shoulder, and determined to put last season behind him. 

"I would say I definitely have that edge back that I had my freshman year," Thomas said. "Throughout your journey here, there are a lot of different things, and you grow maturity wise, and it's definitely been hard I would say." 

One goal Thomas has set for himself this offseason is taking off a little weight. He wants to be closer to what he was as a freshman, and thinks playing a little heavier in 2019 had some negative effects. 

"I'm trying to get back down to the weight that I want," Thomas said. "Right now I am 265-270, and I'm trying to get back down to 255 so I can get back the stuff that I had. Basically my speed and my burst, and so I can move the way I want to move."

With Thomas, there has never been a question of talent. Coming into the spring he knows what the coaching staff is expecting of him, and what he expects of himself.

"Just to improve my knowledge, and my technique," Thomas said. "Just basically being more physical, focusing in on the knowledge standpoint, watching a lot more film, and focusing on my technique."

Thomas knows there will be a lot of eyes on him as the team enters 2020. However, he isn't focused on that. He has learned how to block out all the outside distractions, including the expectations of others.

"I would say that (expectations are) there," Thomas said. "I am just going to try and get better with my guys every day. Just put my head down and go to work."

However, there is one thing that Thomas will tell you that he is expecting. That is the fact that this defense is going to be better in 2020.

"Yeah, definitely," Thomas said. "You always get that experience from last year, which is always good. So there will definitely be a lot of improvements. I feel like we will be a lot better defense than we were last year."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spiers Taking Advantage of Learning Opportunity

As the fourth quarterback at spring practice, redshirt senior punter Will Spiers wants to learn from the unique experience.

Alex Whisnant

Elliott Details Areas For Clemson's Offense To Improve This Spring

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers will look to get better on third-down conversions, red-zone efficiency and tempo during spring practice.

Brad Senkiw

What Are We Hearing? March 4

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

E.J. Williams Can 'Fly'; Swinney Wants Competition

Through the first four practices of the 2020 spring session, it is another true freshman that has caught Swinney's eye—Phenix City, Alabama native E.J. Williams.

Zach Lentz

Cougars Rout Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the College of Charleston Cougars Wednesday by a final score of 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Wins Seventh Straight In 5-2 Victory Over Charlotte

MK Bonamy’s single to center field drove in the go-ahead run for the Tigers after shortstop Hannah Goodwin smacked a double down the right field line to put Clemson (15-7, 3-0 ACC) in scoring position

CU Athletic Communications

Swinney: Clemson Must Develop at the Cornerback Position

Dabo Swinney has positive so far during spring practice, but he wasn't afraid to admit that cornerback is a position Clemson needs to develop consistency in before the 2020 season begins.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo Swinney Excited About Potential Of Defensive Line

Going into spring this year, Clemson is bringing back every starter along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety, for head coach Dabo Swinney.

JP-Priester

What Are We Hearing?

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Clemson is expected to return to a traditional 4-3 defense in 2020 and with that comes the challenge of finding the next great Sam linebacker to replace Isaiah Simmons, the 2019 Butkus Award winner.

Morgan Thomas