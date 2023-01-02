Clemson Defensive Lineman Turns Pro

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced Monday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee had 15 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three QB hurries in 10 games of his junior season.

"Although I'm excited for this next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger," Bresee wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Damascus, Md., native has been through a lot both physically and mentally in his collegiate career. Bresee, who had multiple years of eligibility remaining before turning pro, didn't opt out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee because he wanted to be there for the team that back him during a difficult time in his life.

It was a difficult fall for Bresee and his family. Ella, his 15-year-old sister, died from brain cancer in September. He sat out the Week 3 game to be with his family in Maryland.

Then Bresee had a kidney infection that kept him out of games against North Carolina State and Boston College in October.

He returned to play four consecutive games before getting strep throat, which held him out of the Miami game on Nov. 19.

Bresee struggled to stay in football shape, but he finished the year strong, recording a sack in his final game on Dec. 30.

He has been long projected as a first-round selection, but Bresee might still have work to do leading up to the draft to secure that. Still, with all he's been dealt with and with a talent that the NFL covets, it's not a surprise that he's heading to the next level.

In his three-year career, Bresee produced nine sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in 25 games. He played in just four games in 2021 because of a knee injury that ended his season.

