The Clemson football team is trying to prepare for the upcoming season as best they can and with as few distractions as possible.

With students now starting to return to campus, cornerback Derion Kendrick says he and his teammates are doing their best to tune out the outside noise and focus on controlling what they can control.

"In this time you got to be more focused," Kendrick said on Monday. "To me, there's more distractions around you, virus going on. People trying to get to you, and also people trying to come around you and stuff like that, but you got to be tuned in and focused on what you want, and not right now but for your future."

Players are fully aware of the fact that there are no guarantees when it comes to being protected, and that they could come into contact with the virus anywhere, not just fellow students.

Kendrick says the team is taking every precaution they can to ensure they are as safe as possible because they know what is on the line..

"It can be anything," Kendrick said. "Students on campus or, you know, like, outsiders period. If you're not taking your safety as serious as it needs to be, I mean the season is not gonna happen. So we just got to take it as serious as we want it to be and do what we want to for the season to go through."

"Being at the house or at the facility most of the time, that's not a problem. You know, if you doing what you're supposed to do, you won't really have that problem, and that wouldn't even be a factor."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter