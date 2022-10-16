Clemson Dominates Important Section of FSU Game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Winning the middle eight is something the Clemson offense has really excelled at throughout the season and in the 34-28 win over Florida State.

"I think we've done a really good job in the middle eight," QB DJ Uiagalelei said after the win. "Coach Swinney talks about the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter."

With 1:51 remaining in the first half, B.T. Potter capped off a 12-play, 39-yard drive with a 47-yard FG, giving Clemson its first lead of the night at 17-14.

On the Seminoles' ensuing drive, it was the defense's turn, as Myles Murphy sacked QB Jordan Travis, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Tyler Davis at the FSU 42. Three plays later, the Tigers would extend the lead to 24-14, as Uiagalelei scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with just 19 seconds left in the half.

Clemson's momentum continued after halftime, as Will Shipley would open the third quarter with a 69-yard kickoff return, setting up the offense at the Seminoles' 31. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter then brought out the trickeration on first down, as Uiagalelei hit TE Davis Allen for a 31-yard touchdown on a perfectly executed reverse flea-flicker, putting the Tigers up 31-14.

"Love the call right there by Coach Streeter," Uiagalelei said. "Aggressive right there with the trick play, I loved it. It came wide open. I think I had every single receiver open there. It was money there, I just loved the call. I loved the aggressiveness by coach Streeter and everybody on the offensive staff."

However, that would be the last touchdown of the night for the Clemson offense, as the Tigers managed only three points the rest of the way. The Tigers only ran 17 plays for 46 yards over the final 15 minutes, as Florida State would eventually pull to within six points late in the game, forcing Clemson to recover an onside kick to secure the win.

Despite the late struggles, Uiagalelei feels good about the growth of the offense, while admitting there was still room for improvement

"We do a lot of stuff better each and every day on offense," he said. "Still have a lot of room to grow. To be able to get to where we want to be at, we gotta get better and I feel like we've done a really good job each and every week."

Uiagalelei finished the night 15-of-23 passing for 205 yards with three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. Despite some of the inconsistencies at times, the junior quarterback said he felt locked in and like the whole offense came out ready to play.

"For the most part of the night, I felt locked in in my decision-making," Uiagalelei said. "A couple of plays I wish I had back, but that's football. But as a whole, as an offense today, felt like we did a really good job, just executed. Everyone came out ready to play and I feel like that showed today."

