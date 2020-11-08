Clemson Drops 3 Spots in AP Poll

The loss to Notre Dame didn't drop Clemson too far in the latest Associated Press Top-25.

After a 47-40 defeat in double overtime, the Tigers fell to No. 4 this week, ending their run at No. 1 that began back in August.

Alabama, which was on a bye, moved up one spot to No. 1 while the Fighting Irish moved up two places to No. 2. Ohio State, coming off a 49-27 win over Rutgers, remained at No. 3.

Clemson fell to the same spot in the Coaches Poll as well. In that one, the Crimson Tide received 55 first-place votes while the Irish (4) and Buckeyes (3) were the only other teams to get any.

The College Football Playoff committee's first rankings for 2020 was delayed until Nov. 24 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their return to play.

1.Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A & M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa St

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana