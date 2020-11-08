Clemson Drops 3 Spots in AP Poll
Brad Senkiw
The loss to Notre Dame didn't drop Clemson too far in the latest Associated Press Top-25.
After a 47-40 defeat in double overtime, the Tigers fell to No. 4 this week, ending their run at No. 1 that began back in August.
Alabama, which was on a bye, moved up one spot to No. 1 while the Fighting Irish moved up two places to No. 2. Ohio State, coming off a 49-27 win over Rutgers, remained at No. 3.
Clemson fell to the same spot in the Coaches Poll as well. In that one, the Crimson Tide received 55 first-place votes while the Irish (4) and Buckeyes (3) were the only other teams to get any.
The College Football Playoff committee's first rankings for 2020 was delayed until Nov. 24 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their return to play.
1.Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Oregon
12. Georgia
13. Wisconsin
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa St
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Auburn
25. Louisiana