Clemson Drops 3 Spots in AP Poll

Brad Senkiw

The loss to Notre Dame didn't drop Clemson too far in the latest Associated Press Top-25.

After a 47-40 defeat in double overtime, the Tigers fell to No. 4 this week, ending their run at No. 1 that began back in August. 

Alabama, which was on a bye, moved up one spot to No. 1 while the Fighting Irish moved up two places to No. 2. Ohio State, coming off a 49-27 win over Rutgers, remained at No. 3. 

Clemson fell to the same spot in the Coaches Poll as well. In that one, the Crimson Tide received 55 first-place votes while the Irish (4) and Buckeyes (3) were the only other teams to get any. 

The College Football Playoff committee's first rankings for 2020 was delayed until Nov. 24 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their return to play. 

1.Alabama 

2. Notre Dame 

3. Ohio State 

4. Clemson 

5. Texas A&M 

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati 

8. BYU 

9. Miami 

10. Indiana 

11. Oregon 

12. Georgia 

13. Wisconsin 

14. Oklahoma State 

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall 

17. Iowa St 

18. Oklahoma 

19. SMU 

20. USC 

21. Texas 

22. Liberty 

23. Northwestern 

24. Auburn 

25. Louisiana

