Clemson Drops from Favorite to Win CFP; Behind Alabama and Ohio State

Not only has quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped from Heisman frontrunner to Heisman hopeful, but, for the first time in the 2020 season, the Clemson Tigers are no longer the favorite to win the national title.

According to the latest odds, released by BetOnline, the Tigers have the third-best odds of winning their third national title in the CFP-era—behind Alabama and Ohio State.

The change comes on the heels of the announcement that Lawrence will be unavailable to play in the marquee game of the college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after testing positive for COVID-19.

Full List of Odds:

Odds to Win College Football Playoff (Teams in red have longer odds, teams in blue have shorter odds, and teams in black stayed the same)

10/26/20 Current (11/2/2020)

Alabama 7/2 2/1

Ohio State 9/4 2/1

Clemson 7/4 9/4

Georgia 18/1 18/1

Notre Dame 40/1 25/1

Florida 28/1 28/1

BYU 66/1 50/1

Wisconsin 33/1 50/1

Cincinnati 150/1 66/1

Oregon 66/1 66/1

Texas A & M 50/1 66/1

USC 66/1 66/1

Miami (FL) 66/1 80/1

Texas 150/1 80/1

Michigan 33/1 100/1

Oklahoma 100/1 100/1

Auburn 200/1 150/1

Coastal Carolina 500/1 150/1

Indiana 150/1 150/1

Iowa State 150/1 150/1

Michigan State 300/1 150/1

Oklahoma State 40/1 150/1

Penn State 66/1 150/1

Purdue 300/1 150/1

SMU 200/1 150/1

UCF 250/1 150/1

Arizona State 200/1 200/1

Boise State 250/1 200/1

California 200/1 200/1

Kansas State 80/1 200/1

Stanford 200/1 200/1

UCLA 200/1 200/1

Utah 200/1 200/1

Washington 200/1 200/1

West Virginia 250/1 200/1

Arizona 250/1 250/1

Colorado 250/1 250/1

Iowa 250/1 250/1

Memphis 150/1 250/1

Minnesota 150/1 250/1

Nebraska 250/1 250/1

North Carolina 150/1 250/1

Washington State 250/1 250/1

Appalachian State 500/1 500/1

Liberty 500/1 500/1

Army 500/1 1000/1

Marshall 1000/1 1000/1

Oregon State 1000/1 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1 1000/1

Baylor 300/1 Off the Board

Boston College 500/1 Off the Board

Houston 300/1 Off the Board

Missouri 250/1 Off the Board