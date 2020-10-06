Clemson Embracing Role of 'The Hunted'

It wasn't that long ago that Clemson was among those looking to be that spoiler team that is sneaky good and can pull the upset against college football giants.

But it is a new day now and the Tigers are being chased and will get every team's full attention and best shot as the top-ranked team in the country.

Talking with Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst, the Tigers approach hasn't changed despite becoming the team to beat. He doesn't anticipate the Tigers playing with a different edge due to the high stakes of Saturday's top-ten showdown against No. 7 Miami.

"That is something we've really tried in instill in our culture and just creating our competitiveness," Bockhorst said. "We play against the best players in practice every day, so we shouldn't need motivation from what some might say to be a lackluster performance the week before to come out to practice ready to play. It shouldn't take a game on College Gameday either so I think it is some intrinsic motivation on our part."

Led by Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, Miami hopes to pick up a major road in Saturday night and state its claim as a contender not only for the ACC Championship but the college football playoffs as well.

Bockhorst said Miami is a quality opponent and will make for an exciting matchup this weekend in the Tigers' second straight primetime date with an ACC foe.

"They are super talented," he said. "Obviously their defensive end (Greg Rousseau) opted out to go on to the next level but they're a talented group. I think it's good for college football that Miami is seeing some success. It generates some excitement with fans to see the traditional powerhouses do well so I know it's going to be a highly anticipated matchup this weekend."

Clemson realizes it must bring the lunchpail to work every day in practice as nearly every time the Tigers step on the field, they're opponent is going to be in an 'upset' frame of mind. That could be mentally and physically exhausting but the Tigers take a sense of pride in it.

"It comes down to what we talk about all the time. We're Clemson and we have a target on our back and we're everyone's biggest game. Everyone is circling us on their schedules so we have to have that attitude and know we're going to get everyone's best. We wouldn't want it any other way, to be honest."