Clemson Embracing Role of 'The Hunted'

Christopher Hall

It wasn't that long ago that Clemson was among those looking to be that spoiler team that is sneaky good and can pull the upset against college football giants. 

But it is a new day now and the Tigers are being chased and will get every team's full attention and best shot as the top-ranked team in the country. 

Talking with Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst, the Tigers approach hasn't changed despite becoming the team to beat. He doesn't anticipate the Tigers playing with a different edge due to the high stakes of Saturday's top-ten showdown against No. 7 Miami. 

"That is something we've really tried in instill in our culture and just creating our competitiveness," Bockhorst said. "We play against the best players in practice every day, so we shouldn't need motivation from what some might say to be a lackluster performance the week before to come out to practice ready to play. It shouldn't take a game on College Gameday either so I think it is some intrinsic motivation on our part."  

Led by Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, Miami hopes to pick up a major road in Saturday night and state its claim as a contender not only for the ACC Championship but the college football playoffs as well. 

Bockhorst said Miami is a quality opponent and will make for an exciting matchup this weekend in the Tigers' second straight primetime date with an ACC foe.

"They are super talented," he said. "Obviously their defensive end (Greg Rousseau) opted out to go on to the next level but they're a talented group. I think it's good for college football that Miami is seeing some success. It generates some excitement with fans to see the traditional powerhouses do well so I know it's going to be a highly anticipated matchup this weekend." 

Clemson realizes it must bring the lunchpail to work every day in practice as nearly every time the Tigers step on the field, they're opponent is going to be in an 'upset' frame of mind. That could be mentally and physically exhausting but the Tigers take a sense of pride in it. 

"It comes down to what we talk about all the time. We're Clemson and we have a target on our back and we're everyone's biggest game. Everyone is circling us on their schedules so we have to have that attitude and know we're going to get everyone's best. We wouldn't want it any other way, to be honest." 

Football

What is Wrong With Clemson's Defense: Not a Damn Thing

Through the first three games of the 2020 season, the Tigers rank sixth in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, 10th in rush defense and 22nd in pass defense. How does this compare to previous years?

Zach Lentz

nwillhit

Clemson LB James Skalski: 'Virginia Makes You Think'

Clemson linebacker James Skalski says the the top-ranked Tigers defense is in a good spot at this particular point in the season after the 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday

JP-Priester

jim.wright

Tony Elliott Pleased With Performance of Offensive Line Against Virginia

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says there are a lot of positives to take away from the teams 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, particularly with how the offensive line played.

JP-Priester

Watson Will Have New Coach

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a new head coach on the sideline Sunday after the Houston Texans fired Bill O'Brien. O'Brien also served as the teams general manager and was let go after the Texans fell to 0-4 after a loss to Minnesota Sunday.

Travis Boland

Virginia Provided Clemson a Quality Test Ahead of Miami Showdown

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst says Tigers are pleased with the performance against Virginia and remain committed to a standard regardless of opponent.

Christopher Hall

Miami Presents A Different Defense For Lawrence, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Miami's defense presents a different style to what the Tigers faced against Virginia last week.

Travis Boland

Clemson Making Most of Unusual Circumstances on Recruiting Trail

There might be another team in the country more negatively impacted by the current NCAA mandated dead period than the Clemson Tigers.

JP-Priester

Clemson 41 Virginia 23: Position Grades

All Clemson grades out each position group from Clemons's 41-23 win over a tough Virginia Cavaliers team on Saturday night in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Etienne's Evolution as Pass Catcher Has Opened Up Clemson Playbook

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says Travis Etienne's evolution as a pass catcher gives him another option in the passing game and that it has really allowed the Tigers to open up the playbook

JP-Priester

Monte Lee Says Freshman Caden Grice 'Can Be a Star' For Clemson

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee talked to media about newcomer Caden Grice on Friday, saying the freshman has the potential to be a really special player for his program.

JP-Priester