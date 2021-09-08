Clemson Fans Will Not Get Deshaun Watson vs Trevor Lawrence in Week 1

Texans GM Nick Caserio said quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Houston's regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

Clemson fans will not get to see Deshaun Watson vs Trevor Lawrence this weekend.

While Lawrence, the top overall pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to make his first career start for Jacksonville this weekend against the Texans, Watson will be watching from the sidelines.

As expected, Watson doesn't appear to factor into Houston's plan for their regular-season opener against the Jaguars this weekend. Texans GM Nick Caserio told Sports Radio 610's Payne & Pendergast on Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.

"I wouldn't expect him to play," Caserio said. "Our focus is on getting ready for Jacksonville, and that's what the team's going to do."

Earlier this week, the Texans named Tyrod Taylor the team's starting quarterback, with Watson expected to sit and watch the season begn. With the former first-round pick facing 22 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct, it's a move that was expected.

However, Caserio noted that the situation could change at any time, and at that point, the team could revisit the decision.

"Like we've talked about, it's really day to day," he said. "We'll take it one day at a time, but I wouldn't anticipate him playing Sunday, and we'll recalibrate as we go."



The Texans are currently 3-point underdogs to the Jaguars, according to FanDuel.

