Reports: NFL Opens Investigation Into Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL has reportedly opened an investigation into Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson after three women filed suit against the former Clemson standout accusing him of sexual assault.

Over the past two days, three different women have filed civil suits against Texans's quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing the former Clemson standout of sexual assault.

All three women are represented by Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee.

Now, it would appear that the NFL has opened its own investigation into the allegations.

NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel confirmed the investigation in a letter sent to Buzbee, which in turn the attorney then posted to Instagram.

“I became aware of the lawsuits you filed yesterday, as well as the one you filed this morning, which contain various allegations of misconduct by Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson,” Friel wrote in the letter, which Buzbee posted on Instagram. “I am writing to let you know that the League has opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation. Such cooperation would begin with engaging in Zoom interviews with myself and another League investigator at which, of course, you would be present. Please let me know at your earliest convenience if your clients are willing to assist us with our investigation of their allegations.”

No matter the outcome, the NFL can investigate, regardless of any criminal charges are ever filed.

After the first allegation was made public, Watson issued a stern denial via his Twitter account.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson tweeted. "I have not yet seen the complaint but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

"Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Texans also released a statement early on Wednesday, but have yet to say anything more on the subject publicly since the second and third suits were filed.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon."

"We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

This is a developing story that will be updated as news breaks

