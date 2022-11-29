GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Division champion Clemson leads the 2022 All-ACC Football Teams, which were announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams, with sophomore Will Shipley becoming the first-ever player to earn first-team honors at three positions with his selection at running back, all-purpose and specialist.

Pitt followed with nine selections, while Florida State and Coastal Division champion North Carolina had eight honorees apiece.

The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 51 media members and each of the league’s 14 head coaches for a total of 65 voters. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher with 1,431 yards, was the top overall vote-getter with 187 total points. A pair of wide receivers – Boston College’s Zay Flowers and North Carolina’s Josh Downs – each collected 184 total points.

Abanikanda and Shipley (1,092 rushing yards) are joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who currently leads the nation in total offense with 4,476 yards and earned 177 total points in the All-ACC balloting.

Flowers (1,077 yards and a league-high 12 TD receptions) and Downs (11 TD catches on an ACC-leading 83 catches and 92.9 receiving yards per game) are joined on the first-team receiving corps by Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry (70 receptions, 980 yards, 11 touchdowns). Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II is the first-team tight end after hauling in 54 passes for 891 yards and six TDs.

ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Jordan McFadden was the leading vote-getter among offensive linemen, and the Clemson standout is joined at the other first-team tackle position by Graham Barton of Duke.

Due to ties in the voting, three offensive guards earned 2022 All-ACC first-team honors – Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons (the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award winner as the league’s Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year), Pitt’s Marcus Minor and NC State’s Chandler Zavala. The center position is manned by NC State’s Grant Gibson, giving the Wolfpack two players on the first-team offensive front.

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (163 points) and Pitt tackle Calijah Kancey (160) lead the defensive team voting. Each player registered 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks during the regular season. They are joined on the front four by Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy and Tiger defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

North Carolina’s Cedric Gray (an ACC-leading 130 tackles), Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah, and Pitt’s SirVocea Dennis are the three top selections at linebacker.

NC State’s Aydan White and Virginia’s Anthony Johnson were selected as the first-team cornerbacks, with Miami’s Kam Kinchens (the ACC’s leader in interceptions with six) and Florida State’s Jammie Robinson at the safety spots.

With Clemson’s Shipley (30 receptions for 195 yards, 24.3 yards per kickoff return) selected at both all-purpose and special teams, NC State placekicker Christopher Dunn and Miami’s Lou Hedley complete the All-ACC first-team specialist corps.

Dunn (177 points in the voting) is the ACC’s all-time leading scorer and owns the nation’s top accuracy rate on field goals this season at 24-for-25. Hedley ranks third in the ACC in punting average (45.3) and placed 23 of his 47 attempts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

North Carolina’s Downs and Wake Forest’s Perry also earned first-team All-ACC offensive honors in 2021. Pitt’s Kancey, Clemson’s Davis and FSU’s Robinson are repeat selections on the All-ACC defensive first team.

2022 All-ACC Football Teams



First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177

RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167

TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159

OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131

OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132



Defense

DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116

LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128

LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116

CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117

CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84

S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129



Specialists

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133

SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131



Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140

RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137

WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114

WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109

WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81

TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94

AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114

OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81

C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57



Defense

DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80

DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75

LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70

CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69

CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83



Specialists

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86

P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97

SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89



Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82

RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49

RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38

WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68

WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56

WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64

OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66

OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62

OG - D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50

C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51



Defense

DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65

DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44

DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53

DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63

LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55

CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 64

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42

S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63

S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47



Specialists

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72

P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53

SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74



Honorable-Mention All-ACC

QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22

RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31

RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30

WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43

WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37

WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22

WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21

WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15

TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27

AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32

AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18

OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38

OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32

OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31

OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30

OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21

OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48

OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19

OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44

C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26

C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25

C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25

C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21

DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38

DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36

DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35

DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36

DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34

DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22

DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17

DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16

DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15

LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48

LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45

LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22

LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20

LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19

LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17

LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16

LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39

CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37

CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33

CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26

CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26

CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25

CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24

CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23

CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34

S - Ja'Had Carter, Syracuse, 33

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25

S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22

S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17

PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17

P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45

P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16

SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59

SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26