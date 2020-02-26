AllClemson
Clemson First Spring Practice Observations

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON — Clemson football spring practice is underway in 2020, and the media got to check out six periods of action.

Here are some observations from Wednesday’s open portion:

•The Tigers began the way head coach Dabo Swinney always does, with the song “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy, during the stretching portion.

•Senior linebacker James Skalski was the player who led the team in those warmups. Skalski will certainly be a leader in 2020.

•Senior safety Nolan Turner was wearing a sling on his right shoulder and riding a workout bike. Check back for updates on Turner after practice.

•Several players, some expected and some not, were in yellow jerseys, which means they were non-participants. Defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and offensive lineman Blake Vinson were expected to start the spring limited after suffering injuries last season.

Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the prized recruits from the 2020 class, was in yellow and wearing a knee brace. Cornerback Andrew Booth was also a non-participant.

•The two full outdoor practice fields were torn up and being repaired, so the Tigers will be practicing indoors for the time being. 

•In the fast portion of practice for the offense, the first team was fairly predictable:

QB: Trevor Lawrence

RB: Travis Etienne

WR: Justyn Ross

WR: Amari Rodgers

WR: Joseph Ngata

TE: Braden Galloway, J.C. Chalk

LT: Jackson Carman

LG: Matt Bockhorst

C: Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn

RG: Will Putnam

RT: Jordan McFadden

•The next team saw several players subbing in and out. The notables: Tayquon Johnson, a former defensive lineman, played left guard. Taisun Phommachanh was the only QB on the second team. Running backs Mickey Dukes and Chaz Mellusi both saw snaps. Both freshmen offensive linemen, Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes, saw snaps with the second team. 

