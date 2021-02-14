Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Linebackers

Despite some new faces and plenty of adversity at a volatile position, Clemson's linebackers remained productive in 2020, thanks to Baylon Spector and others.

When it comes to Clemson linebackers, there is never supposed to be a letdown.

The position is coached and headed by defensive coordinator Brent Venables, one of the most respected names in all of college football. So it's not a spot you'd ever think the Tigers can be unproductive.

Despite some new faces and plenty of adversity at a volatile position, that thinking didn't change in 2020. The Tigers still produced and played at a high level under Venables.

Baylon Spector was the standout of the group, earning second-team All-ACC honors. The senior waited his turn and went from a backup in 2019 to the team's leading tackler and sack producer in 2020. His ability to create havoc at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield allowed Venables to be creative with his blitzes and rely on a sure-tackler in Spector.

Spector's emergence was huge for a team that was ravaged by injuries at linebacker. Team leader James Skalski missed three games and was limited in another because of a groin injury that resulted in midseason surgery. The heart and soul of the defense returned for the postseason but was ejected from his second consecutive College Football Playoff game for targeting.

When Skalski wasn't on the field, it was noticeable all season. The defense had a hard time stopping the run at Notre Dame and just couldn't get QB Ian Book down enough times.

At first, Clemson relied on Tyler Venables, a now-veteran in the scheme to pick up the slack, but he broke his arm early at Notre Dame and the depth was truly tested in at middle linebacker.

Young players like Kane Patterson, LeVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire got their first real shots at meaningful playing time, and while there were bumps in the road, all three flashed the ability to help more as their careers continue.

The biggest area of concern heading into 2020 was how ot replace Isaiah Simmons at the linebacker/safety hybrid role at SAM. Simmons was a jack of all trades and took Venables' premier position to the next level. Mike Jones Jr. stepped into that role and after some expected growing pains, began to thrive as a playmaker.

However, an injury stopped his momentum, but it opened up the door more for true freshman Trenton Simpson, who thrived around the line of scrimmage but struggled in pass coverage. His ability and rise to potential stardom might've been a big reason Jones decided earlier this month to transfer to LSU.

Overcoming injuries and setbacks is something this unit is used to now, but it heads into 2021 nearly intact, minus the loss of Jones. Those issues from 2020 will pay off this fall.

2020 season stats

Baylon Spector: 65 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble forced

James Skalski: 35 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble returned for TD

Mike Jones Jr.: 26 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble forced

Trenton Simpson: 28 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks,

Tyler Venables: 31 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 fumbled forced

Kane Patterson: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble return (57 yards)

Keith Maguire: 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble forced

LeVonta Bentley: 14 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble forced

2020 season grade: B