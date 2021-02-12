Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Safeties

The 2020 Tiger Safety group was a mix of youth and veteran leadership, which ultimately ended in a mixed bag of results in terms of production on the field.

The back end of the Clemson defense was led last year by Senior FS Nolan Turner, who just recently announced his return for a sixth and final season of eligibility with the Tigers.

Turner came into the 2020 season with a lot of question marks as to who would be playing alongside him, as the 20' season left the Tigers without long term secondary starters Tanner Muse and K'von Wallace. Clemson's secondary saw a noticeable drop off because of their absences; going from 5th in the country in opposing passing yards per game in 2019 to 62nd in 2020.

Sophomores Joseph Charleston and Lannden Zanders took advantage of the up for grabs snaps, with Charleston finishing the 2020 season 3rd most indefensive snaps and total tackles on the team, with 502 and 55 respectively.

Zanders saw 394 snaps and 34 total tackles last season, a significant boost in playing time from the year prior. Zanders typically started games in the SS spot beside Turner at FS.

No other safety on the roster came close to the amount of playing time of the three mentioned above, but almost all have shown promise when given opportunity.

Ray Thornton III and Jalyn Phillips both saw over 100 snaps, with Tyler Venables just eclipsing the 200 mark. All three players have shown versatility, being able to play at the backend of the defense as well playing a little bit in the nickel. Thornton III and Phillips will both be juniors in the upcoming season, and Venables a sophomore. This level of experience in the backups could return Venables' secondary to the promise land in 21'.

The Tigers will have a lot of depth returning in all areas of their defense in 2021, but with Nolan Turner's return, along with further development of Charleston and Zanders, the safeties group could be a strength of this Tigers' team when the new season begins.

2020 Season Stats

Nolan Turner: 564 snaps, 3 PBU, 66 Total Tackles, 6 TFL, 3 INT

Joseph Charleston: 502 Snaps, 2 PBU, 55 Total Tackles, 2 TFL

Lannden Zanders: 394 Snaps, 3 PBU, 34 Total Tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF

Tyler Venables: 214 Snaps, 3 PBU, 24 Total Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack

Ray Thornton III: 158 Snaps, 1 PBU, 17 Total Tackles

Jalyn Phillips: 149 Snaps, 2 PBU, 16 Total Tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT

Elijah Turner: 59 Snaps, 8 Total Tackles

Carson Donnelly: 6 Snaps, 6 Total Tackles

R.J. Mickens: 36 Snaps, 2 Total Tackles

2020 Season Grade: C+