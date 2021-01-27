Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Tight Ends

Another question mark on the team going into the year, the tight ends exceeded expectations and made a real impact last season.

The tight end position has been a staple of most offenses under Dabo Swinney. However, since the departure of Jordan Leggett in 2016, there has been a lack of production from the position. This issue changed in 2020 as the group greatly improved from the 2019 season.

The group's statistical increase was largely due to the return of Braden Galloway. Galloway missed the regular season in 2019 due to a suspension and came into 2020 with something to prove. During the season, he caught 27 passes for 369 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 369 receiving yards are the most for a Clemson tight end since Leggett in 2016. His best game of the season came against Miami in October where he went for 74 yards and both touchdowns. Galloway showed a lot of promise in his first full season as a starter, and he is likely to grow more into the role next season.

Right behind Galloway was sophomore tight end Davis Allen. Allen took on a more prominent role in the rotation during the 2020 season and showed his potential. He had 16 catches for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns throughout the season. Dabo had high expectations for Allen going into the season and he delivered.

"It's unbelievable the progress from where he started to where he is now," Swinney said last August.

The group's production was rounded out by senior J.C. Chalk. Chalk saw a drop in his usage from 2019, but the upperclassmen still contributed during the season.

Overall, this group performed well. They provided a consistent option in the passing game as well as quality blocking. The top contributors from this group will be returning next season and hoping to build on their success. The expectations will be much higher for this unit after the step forward they took in 2020.

2020 Season Stats

Braden Galloway: 27 catches, 369 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 41 yards per game, 2 TDs

Davis Allen: 16 catches, 247 yards, 15.4 yards per catch, 16 yards per game, 4 TDs

J.C. Chalk: 6 catches, 43 yards, 7.2 yards per catch, 7.2 yards per game, 1 TDs

Jaelyn Lay: 1 catch, 5 yards, 5 yards per catch, 5 yards per game, 0 TDs

2020 Grade: A-