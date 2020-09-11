SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson Freshmen D-Linemen Handling Expectations

Travis Boland

When Clemson takes the field Saturday night in Winston-Salem, most fans will be anticipating quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first touchdown pass or running back Travis Etienne's first long run.

Others will be focused on four freshmen playing the first college football game of their careers. Defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart and Tre Willams have been well noticed, according to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

"It's a group that came in with a lot of hype," Venables said in during a press conference Monday. "I think the biggest thing as coaches is don't put too much expectation on them. Just come in a do your job."

Venables said the coaching staff has helped with handling expectations and making sure these freshmen know they don't have to make every play.

"We're helping them be good at things they are good at, and give them a steady dose of those things, but I think this is a group of young players that are used to playing at a high level. They are used to the spotlight being on them," Venables said. "What I can appreciate more than anything about them is their humility and willingness to work."

Despite the accolades that follow these freshmen, Venables said the group has been very coachable, and they fight tooth-and-nail every day to meet the team standard.

"Stance, alignment, assignment, key...that's the process," Venables said. "As coaches, helping them from a procedural standpoint, how to play at a high level, with a winning grade, one snap at a time. Really try to simplify it for them, that way they will earn more playing time. I'm excited about these guys, they'll make us better."

Venables has also been impressed with the maturity of the group, calling it once less thing to worry about.

"They keep their heads down and are very low maintenance," Venables said. "They don't get distracted easily, that's usually what the really good ones do, and just have the right mindset to come in, work and do the things they need to do to get better."

In ESPN's college football preview released Tuesday, Mark Schlabach predicted Bresee as the defensive freshmen of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while SI college football writer Pat Forde said in his column the freshmen linemen would be the thing to watch for in Saturday's game against the Demon Deacons.

"It's a group of guys that have over-delivered up to this point," Venables said. "Their talent has been there, but refinement is still needed. Fundamentals, technique and understanding of what we do, but the amazing part is their toughness and what great teammates they are."

