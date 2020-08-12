AllClemson
Wilkins Calls Clemson A Brotherhood

Travis Boland

Christian Wilkins recently took part in the Campbell Q&A Series where he talked about his time and Clemson, winning two titles and how he is preparing for the 2020 NFL season.

The series is presented by the William V. Campbell Trophy group which is presented annually to the nation's top scholar-athlete in college football. Wilkins, a four-time All-ACC academic team member, received the award in 2018.

USATSI_11903233_168387971_lowres
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins talks near his William V. Campbell Trophy during Media Day for Clemson and Notre Dame at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. (© Ken Ruinard / staff)

While at Clemson, Wilkins became the first scholarship player in the school's history to finish school in two and a half years. He was selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"The Clemson football program is not just a team who wins football games, we are a brotherhood and a family," Wilkins said about his time at Clemson. "Not only do we win at the highest level, but we produce great young men who are prepared to go into life and face whatever challenge comes their way."

Wilkins was immortalized in a statue outside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex on the Clemson campus. The statue features Wilkins signing an autograph for a young child after a game.

"I was completely humbled by the statue," Wilkins said. "That statue is not just for me, it's for all the people along the way who have helped me excel and grow from a kid to a man. I am proud, and now my future children can see that I have left my mark at a special place."

While at Clemson, Wilkins helped lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff four times, played for three national titles and won two.

"It's always special to win, especially when it's for all the marbles," Wilkins said. "Both games were great for different reasons. There is nothing like a walk off win to end your career and leave a legacy."

At the NFL Draft, Wilkins endeared himself to commissioner Roger Goodell when he nearly tackled him after hearing his name called.

"Nothing beats the draft experience," Wilkins said. "Being on television and at the draft with my mom by my side, it was special to have everyone there as I got my name called and my dream became a reality."

USATSI_13827458_168387971_lowres
Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins (94) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilkins appeared in 14 games as a rookie in Miami. He finished his first season with 56 total tackles and two sacks. He also caught a touchdowns pass in a 38-35 overtime win over Cincinnati.

"I'm looking forward to another year of living my dream," Wilkins said about the upcoming NFL season. "All my life, I have worked like crazy to get the opportunity. I intend to thrive and make the most of it."

To stay in shape during the pandemic, Wilkins said he hired a chef and personal trainer. "Now I have rock hard abs and feel really prepared for the upcoming season," Wilkins said.

