Clemson's Swinney Would Welcome Big Ten Playoff Participant

Travis Boland

Earlier this month Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about pushing the College Football Playoff back to accommodate a potential Big Ten Conference participant.

"You know, that would be something I wouldn't be in favor of." Swinney said when it was announced the Big Ten would not start until Thanksgiving weekend.

It was announced today that the conference has decided to begin its football season Oct. 24, and Swinney is more than happy to include a possible Big Ten opponent.

"It's sounds like they're gonna start earlier, that's great," Swinney said during his meeting with the media Wednesday. "I'm happy for all those students first of all, and because they get an opportunity to go compete."

The Big Ten's plan calls for each team to play eight games in eight weeks, leaving no room for potential COVID-19 stoppages. The ACC is currently attempting to play 11 games over 13 weeks. Swinney was asked if he had a problem with a potential CFP team playing less games.

"No, I think it's a crazy year, who knows how many games anybody is going to have?" Swinney said. "I think if they started in November, I don't think that would have been possible. You got some of the best teams in the country in that league, those players fought and those coaches fought. They've worked their tails off."

When asked if a season without the Big Ten would have tarnished another potential national championship, Swinney said no.

"I think whoever wins this has the chance to be the greatest champion ever regardless of how many teams," Swinney said. "It isn't any less competitive, but now they're back in it and that just makes it even better and even more fun."

Clemson played Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. The Buckeyes came into the year ranked No. 2 in the country behind the Tigers, and were expected to be one of Clemson toughest competitors in the CFP.

"You still have to get the four best teams, wherever they are," Swinney said. "Now, there's just more teams to choose from, but we're just focused on us, trying to have a great season.

