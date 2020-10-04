Clemson Passes First Test Of The Season

After Clemson settled for a field goal on its opening drive of the second half, Virginia drove 75 yards for a touchdown cutting the Tigers lead to 27-17.

Just over two minutes later, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence found running back Travis Etienne for a four-yard touchdown pass to push the lead back to 17.

"Good teams respond when they face adversity," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said following the Tigers' 41-23 victory over Virginia Saturday night. "We haven't faced much adversity in our first two games, there's never been a moment when the games on the line. Then you get into a game like this against a really good team and you're having some of that adversity."

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempts a pass against Virginia Saturday in Clemson. Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in the Tigers 41-23 victory over Virginia. (© Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

Swinney said both the offense and defense were inconsistent against Virginia, and despite a double-digit win, feels like they left a lot out on the field on both sides of the ball.

"It was a hard-fought game," Swinney said. "That's a good team that is going to win some games this year. "It was just what I thought I would see from their quarterback, a really good player. A very experienced offensive line and very experienced defense that caused trouble for us."

Clemson's offense finished the night 8-of-15 on third-down conversions including scoring two first-half touchdowns on third down.

"(Our third-down efficiency) was good at the half," Swinney said. "We had some third and longs but did a great job. Really proud of the guys, (Virginia) did some things we really weren't prepared for schematically. We made some adjustments, but if we continue to be efficient like that on third down, we'll be a hard offense to stop."

Clemson converted five third downs of nine yards or longer.

"I'm happy with the way our team handled the adversity," Swinney said. "It will help make us better. You don't like having to deal with it, but honestly, I think it was a challenge we needed, and it will serve us well."