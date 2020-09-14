SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Swinney Thinks Latest Class Will Make Their Mark

Travis Boland

Saturday's 37-13 victory over Wake Forest was the first opportunity for Clemson fans to see the nation's top ranked recruiting class from last year.

Since December, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have raved about the potential that featured the nation's number one player in defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

"This is a really, really good group," Swinney said of the freshmen class Sunday in his weekly teleconference. "I won't be surprised four or five years from now if this doesn't prove to be what they were on paper. They were the number one ranked class for a reason."

While Bresee had two assisted tackles and a half sack against the Demon Deacons, it was another freshman who led the way for the Clemson defense. Myles Murphy finished with seven total tackles and two sacks.

"Sometimes, you don't know how (the rankings) will translate, and they're all at different stages," Swinney said. "Obviously, you see a guy like (Myles) and (Bresee) and you just go, wow! But let me tell you, when my man (DeMonte) Capehart and Tre (Williams) get it all together, they're going to be equally impressive."

Swinney said of the 80 players that made the trip to Winston-Salem, 78 played at least one snap.

"Sometimes, it's different opportunities," Swinney said. "Those two freshmen receivers E.J. (Williams) and (Ajou) are special. I've been doing this a long time, and those are special talents that are really going to develop nicely, and their going to be unbelievable by the time they leave here."

Each receiver had one catch for six yards in the win over Wake Forest Saturday.

"It's the same thing with those backs and the young tight ends," Swinney said. "Sage Ennis, nobody is going to talk about him right now because he just doesn't have the opportunity yet. He's going to be a great player. All those offensive linemen, they just have a lot to learn, and we're in the process of teaching them."

Swinney said after the game that getting those young players opportunities will help develop depth as the Tigers continue this season.

"We got all the right guys," Swinney said. "There's not one kid in that entire freshman class that I don't think we hit on. I think every one of them, good Lord keeps them healthy, will leave (Clemson) having left their mark and developed into a really good player."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Myles Murphy And Bryan Bresee 'Freshmen On Paper Only'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are freshmen on paper only after their impressive debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Clemson 2021 RB Commit Has Big Friday Night On Gridiron

Clemson 2021 RB commit Phil Mafah turned in a big night in Grayson's big win over McEachern in Georgia high school football action on Friday night

JP-Priester

Swinney Pleased With 'clean game' in Opener

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney comfortable with the team's performance in the season opener, ready to sharpen in on details

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney on Clemson's First Game: "it is all good"; Two Tigers Have MRIs Sunday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles Saturday night after the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest, and that mood was not diminished at all as he met with the media for his weekly Sunday teleconference.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned About Clemson in Week 1

There was a lot of good but some not so good mixed in throughout Clemson's first game of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen DL 'Got Known' In Clemson Win Over Wake

Clemson DE K.J. Henry was happy to see Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee get themselves known by the rest of the nation in the Tigers season opening win over Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Travis Etienne Surpasses Century Mark, Sets a New Clemson Record

Clemson's Travis Etienne grateful to take the field again, leads Tigers with 100-yard performance in 37-13 win in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

Injury Report: Clemson Awaits Update on Davis, Dixon Held Out at Wake

Clemson had several players stay home in the Week 1 game at Wake Forest, but no reason was given for their absence while Tyler Davis suffered an injury during the game.

Brad Senkiw