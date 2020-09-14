Clemson's Swinney Thinks Latest Class Will Make Their Mark

Saturday's 37-13 victory over Wake Forest was the first opportunity for Clemson fans to see the nation's top ranked recruiting class from last year.

Since December, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have raved about the potential that featured the nation's number one player in defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

"This is a really, really good group," Swinney said of the freshmen class Sunday in his weekly teleconference. "I won't be surprised four or five years from now if this doesn't prove to be what they were on paper. They were the number one ranked class for a reason."

While Bresee had two assisted tackles and a half sack against the Demon Deacons, it was another freshman who led the way for the Clemson defense. Myles Murphy finished with seven total tackles and two sacks.

"Sometimes, you don't know how (the rankings) will translate, and they're all at different stages," Swinney said. "Obviously, you see a guy like (Myles) and (Bresee) and you just go, wow! But let me tell you, when my man (DeMonte) Capehart and Tre (Williams) get it all together, they're going to be equally impressive."

Swinney said of the 80 players that made the trip to Winston-Salem, 78 played at least one snap.

"Sometimes, it's different opportunities," Swinney said. "Those two freshmen receivers E.J. (Williams) and (Ajou) are special. I've been doing this a long time, and those are special talents that are really going to develop nicely, and their going to be unbelievable by the time they leave here."

Each receiver had one catch for six yards in the win over Wake Forest Saturday.

"It's the same thing with those backs and the young tight ends," Swinney said. "Sage Ennis, nobody is going to talk about him right now because he just doesn't have the opportunity yet. He's going to be a great player. All those offensive linemen, they just have a lot to learn, and we're in the process of teaching them."

Swinney said after the game that getting those young players opportunities will help develop depth as the Tigers continue this season.

"We got all the right guys," Swinney said. "There's not one kid in that entire freshman class that I don't think we hit on. I think every one of them, good Lord keeps them healthy, will leave (Clemson) having left their mark and developed into a really good player."

