SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Adjusting To New Normal

Travis Boland

As Clemson prepares for its opening game at Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney is hoping to get his player adjusted to the "new normal."

"This year is different," Swinney said in his press conference Thursday when asked about getting his team motivated to face the Demon Deacons. "It will be a unique experience for all of us, but at the end of the day, it's football. The one thing that will be the same is that scoreboard will be lit up."

Clemson travels to Winston-Salem Saturday for a 7:30 kickoff against Wake Forest. It has been announced that no fans will be allowed in the stadium, but the game is scheduled to be televised by ABC.

"There's going to be millions of people watching on television," Swinney said. "It will be different, but different has become our normal. Everything has been different and these guys have been able to handle it. We still have some work to do between now and game time, but we're heading in the right direction."

Swinney said the Tigers have made the necessary adjustments in practice and traveling while trying to keep a normal routine.

"We've kept the same kind of of structure through the week and we will travel up on Friday," Swinney said. "Just like everyone traveling, all the protocols are in place. We will have more buses, more space, we will have masks and shields. Our hotel protocol has always been pretty good, there will be some differences there as far as how we do roommates. A lot of guys will be in single rooms."

Swinney said he is proud of his team's dedication to preparing for this season.

"Early on, in June, this virus became real for them, but these guys have fought for their season and I've tried to fight with them," Swinney said. "That's what they want, these guys love to play. If it means no fans, whatever they have to do, that's what they have bought into doing. We have great leadership on this team and they want to play."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Safety Nolan Turner Embraces being the 'Old Head'

Clemson safety Nolan Turner excited to return to the field and lead Tigers after an unprecedented offseason

Christopher Hall

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Ready for 'Good Challenge' From Wake Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the No. 1 Tigers weren't too disturbed by opener changing from Georgia Tech to Wake Forest because of fall camp process and familiarity with Demon Deacons.

Brad Senkiw

5 Questions for Clemson Entering Week 1 At Wake Forest

No. 1 Clemson has finally reached the point of actual football, and there are several storylines to keep up with heading into the season opener at Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Welcome to Game Week Clemson Tiger Family

Many of us thought this week would never arrive. In fact, some of the media still think it shouldn't happen, but here we are—it is game week.

Zach Lentz

Braden Galloway, Xavier Thomas Looking to Benefit From 'Free' Season

Clemson TE Braden Galloway returning the favor of support to DE Xavier Thomas who is battling back after a spell of sickness over summer break

Christopher Hall

Braden Galloway Confident in Clemson's Diverse Tight Ends

Clemson junior TE Braden Galloway believes in his position group despite experience, low production last season

Christopher Hall

Fully Healthy, Clemson's Nyles Pinckney Ready To Build Off Successful 2019 Campaign

Clemson DT Nyles Pinckney is fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery and ready to lead the charge along the interior of the Tigers defensive line

JP-Priester

Clemson Players in the NFL: Deshaun Watson Finds 'Home' in Houston

In this week's edition of Tigers in the NFL, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson talked Saturday about the reasons he wanted to stay with the Houston Texans while pair of Raiders, Trayvon Mullen and Tanner Muse, discuss about their roles.

Brad Senkiw

Extra Year Of Eligibility Could Be Beneficial For Clemson Seniors

Clemson fifth year senior Nyles Pinckney is grateful that the NCAA granted all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. The Tigers fifth-year senior knows firsthand how injuries can derail plans

JP-Priester

Clemson Offensive Line Wants to be 'Nasty'

Though lacking in experience together, Clemson's confident offensive line could prove to be a strength, not a weakness

Christopher Hall