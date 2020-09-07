Clemson Adjusting To New Normal

As Clemson prepares for its opening game at Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney is hoping to get his player adjusted to the "new normal."

"This year is different," Swinney said in his press conference Thursday when asked about getting his team motivated to face the Demon Deacons. "It will be a unique experience for all of us, but at the end of the day, it's football. The one thing that will be the same is that scoreboard will be lit up."

Clemson travels to Winston-Salem Saturday for a 7:30 kickoff against Wake Forest. It has been announced that no fans will be allowed in the stadium, but the game is scheduled to be televised by ABC.

"There's going to be millions of people watching on television," Swinney said. "It will be different, but different has become our normal. Everything has been different and these guys have been able to handle it. We still have some work to do between now and game time, but we're heading in the right direction."

Swinney said the Tigers have made the necessary adjustments in practice and traveling while trying to keep a normal routine.

"We've kept the same kind of of structure through the week and we will travel up on Friday," Swinney said. "Just like everyone traveling, all the protocols are in place. We will have more buses, more space, we will have masks and shields. Our hotel protocol has always been pretty good, there will be some differences there as far as how we do roommates. A lot of guys will be in single rooms."

Swinney said he is proud of his team's dedication to preparing for this season.

"Early on, in June, this virus became real for them, but these guys have fought for their season and I've tried to fight with them," Swinney said. "That's what they want, these guys love to play. If it means no fans, whatever they have to do, that's what they have bought into doing. We have great leadership on this team and they want to play."

