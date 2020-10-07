Fowler Just Hoping For A Good Game

ESPN's Chris Fowler sat down with members of the media Wednesday to talk about the ACC matchup between Clemson and Miami Saturday night on ABC.

"I hope we've got a good one (Saturday). We're overdue," Fowler said. "Clemson goes in as the solid favorite, but Miami is the latest team to step in there and take its cuts."

Fowler said he talked with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Amari Rodgers earlier in the day to get their thoughts on playing the seventh-ranked Hurricanes.

"The Clemson players, they're very used to this target, very used to have teams like Miami come in there and be very eager to take a swing at the champ and see if they can knock them off. We always just root for the same thing which is a close game, and also you want to see the great teams pushed and how they respond."

According to Fowler, Saturday's game at Clemson will be the first among top ten teams at Memorial Stadium since 2016. Future first-round quarterback Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson led their respective teams as the Tigers knocked off Louisville 42-36.

"(That game) we broadcast in '16 was a lot of fun," Fowler said. "It went down to the last play of the game, Lamar played great but Deshaun got the win. It's weird to think they haven't played a top ten game in that stadium since that."

With the personnel on either side of the ball, Fowler was asked if he expects a number of explosive plays Saturday night.

"The easy answer is yes," Fowler said. "But on the flipside, defenses may have something to say about that. Miami's defensive style is built around not giving up explosive plays. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that you got to stop (Travis) Etienne as a runner and a receiver right now."

Fowler said Rodgers is rock solid after getting an increased role in the passing game.

"You take out Justyn Ross, who was a dynamic receiver, and Clemson is still trying to figure out whether its (Frank) Ladson the Miami native or (Joseph) Ngata who will be that complimentary piece to Rodgers."

When Miami has the ball, Fowler said the Hurricanes will look to make explosive plays in the running game, which will be hard to do against the Clemson defense.

"It's really hard to march the ball on Clemson," Fowler said. "I still think (Miami) has to get better at throwing the ball downfield."

Fowler's key to the game may be Lawrence's ability to run the football.

"You have to seriously watch out for Trevor as a runner," Fowler said. "That's a problem that Miami's going to have when you pressure the quarterback. You better have an athlete who can account for that. What he showed against Virginia is he's willing to run the ball, lower the shoulder especially when the game is tight and on the line. What's interesting about Trevor is to have a passer that good and that accurate who is an enthusiastic runner."