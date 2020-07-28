Clemson Football is currently on a run unlike anything ever seen in the program's history. The Tigers have won at least ten games in every season since 2011 and have appeared in the College Football Playoff five consecutive seasons.

Things have not always been this way, however. Before the arrival of head coach Dabo Swinney, the program was a model of inconsistency for close to three decades.

Over that span it seemed like for every memorable moment there were at least two not so memorable ones. In a continuation of our "5 Best" series here at All Clemson, today we look back on some of the most forgettable plays in Clemson history.

5. Botched Punt vs Georgia Tech (2004)

No. 18 Clemson was hosting unranked Georgia Tech early on in the 2004 season. Up 24-14 with just over three minutes remaining, the wheels would fall completely off. Tech would get a touchdown catch from freshman Calvin Johnson with about two minutes left. After successfully recovering an onside kick with 1:49 left, Clemson, nursing a 24-21 lead, only needed to run out the clock. Charlie Whitehurst picked up nine yards on first down, setting up second and inches. The Tigers never would pick up that first down and would then line up to punt from their own 36-yard line with 23 seconds left. The snap was muffed, and the Yellow Jackets eventually recovered the ball at the Clemson 10-yard line with 17 seconds left. Calvin Johnson would catch his third touchdown pass of the day and give Tech a stunning 28-24 win.

4. Aaron Kelly Can't Make Catch vs Boston College (2007)

In 2007 Boston College came to Clemson for a late November matchup that would decide the ACC Atlantic. Both teams were sitting at 8-2 and ranked inside the Top-20. After Clemson took a 17-13 lead late in the fourth, Matt Ryan would drive a dagger into the hearts of Tigers fans when he connected with Rich Gunnell on a 43-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes to go. However, the Tigers were not done, as they quickly drove to the Eagles 45-yard line with less than a minute left. On first down, Cullen Harper laid a beautiful pass up that went right through the hands of the usually dependable Aaron Kelly. Clemson eventually settled for a 54-yard field goal attempt from Mark Buchholz that fell well short. The Tigers would have to wait two more years before appearing in their first ACC Championship Game.

"The coaches called my number late in the game to try and make a big play and I didn't come up with it. It's something you dream about and something you really want and it just didn't work out."-Aaron Kelly afterwards

3. Kevin Butler's 60-Yard FG (1984)

Second ranked Clemson went into Athens to take on Georgia. At halftime the Tigers held a commanding 20-6 lead, but mistakes would lead to the Tigers undoing as they committed seven turnovers on the day. With the game tied at 23 and the Bulldogs facing a fourth down from the Clemson 44 with just 11 seconds left, Georgia sent out Kevin Butler to try an improbable 60-yard field goal attempt. He drilled it, as the Bulldogs downed the Tigers 26-23.

"I thought the percentages were against him making it. I'd say it was about three to one against him.''- Georgia head coach Vince Dooley

2. Alabama's Successful Onside Kick (2015)

Early in the fourth quarter of the 2015 National Championship, Alabama lined up to kick it off after having just tied the game at 24-24. Instead of kicking it deep, the Crimson Tide went for the onside kick, successfully recovering the ball and stealing an ever important possession from a Clemson offense that Alabama was having issues slowing down. During preparation for the game, Alabama coaches saw tendencies they thought they could exploit in how the Tigers lined up for kickoff returns. It worked to perfection and was a monumental turning point as Alabama would go onto win 40-35.

1. Puntrooskie (1988)

The third ranked Tigers were hosting the tenth ranked Seminoles for just the second time ever. With the game tied at 14 and just 90 seconds to play, Florida State was facing a fourth-and-four from its own 21-yard line. The Seminoles lined up in punt formation and on the snap, Florida State punter Tim Corlew leaped as if the ball sailed over his head. However, the ball had been short-snapped to up-back Dayne Williams, who placed the ball between the legs of LeRoy Butler, another up-back lined up in blocking formation. Butler took off down the left sideline and wasn’t caught until Donnell Woolford pushed him out at the Tigers 1. Two plays later Florida State would kick a short field goal and win it 17-14. The play is still talked about as one of the most memorable in all of college football.