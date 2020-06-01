Football Flashback: Cole Stoudt

While former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is known for stepping into a tough situation as a backup in the 2018 season against Syracuse, Cole Stoudt is another quarterback who is often forgotten when it comes to notable second-string signal-callers.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another quarterback that was sandwiched in between two top-ten quarterbacks in program history in Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson. Stoudt fell victim to a crossroads of sorts for Clemson football as the Tigers were on the cuff of making that final push toward becoming a national championship team.

Stoudt, the son of Cliff Stoudt who played in the NFL from 1977-1989, was set to take over the reins of the program in 2014 following the departure of Boyd. However, a new kid on the block was right on his heels. By Week 4, Watson was making his first career start and threw for six touchdowns as the Tigers won a track meet against North Carolina in Clemson, 50-35.

From there, the legend of Watson began to take the mold. Stoudt was forced to take the backseat in the quarterback room. However, his story would be far from over.

Just two weeks later, he found himself back in the QB1 slot after Watson injured his hand in the second quarter of a home tilt against Louisville. Stoudt did his job as a game manager and finished the day 20-of-33 passing for 162 yards and one interception.

While the offense struggled to finish drives with touchdowns, Clemson’s defense stopped the Cardinals on fourth-and-goal from the Clemson 2-yard line with 21 seconds remaining. The Tigers would hold on a 23-17 Atlantic Division victory.

Roughly a month later, and with Watson back under center, Stoudt was again pulled back on the field when Watson went down in the first quarter of a road trip to Georgia Tech. This time, it was Watson’s knee forcing him to the sidelines.

Stoudt was unable to overcome the recent horrors of Bobby-Dodd Stadium for Clemson throwing three interceptions — including two pick-sixes — as the Yellowjackets stung the Tigers, 28-6. It also snapped Clemson's six-game winning streak. Stoudt fared better the following week in a 28-0 victory over Georgia State.

Watson returned for the regular-season finale on Nov. 29. The freshman, on a torn ACL, paced the Tigers to a 35-17 win over arch-rival South Carolina to snap the Gamecocks’ five-game winning streak in the series. Watson was phenomenal, finishing 14-of-19 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied two more touchdowns on the ground.

When bowl season rolled around, Stoudt was given the green light one final time as Watson had surgery.

Heading into the Russell Athletic Bowl against Oklahoma, Clemson knew it would have its hands full against the Sooners. But little did anyone know, a storybook ending was awaiting Stoudt and the Tigers by way of a 40-6 dominating triumph over Bob Stoops’ Oklahoma squad.

The senior capped his career with an MVP performance, completing 26-of-36 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a two-yard quarterback sneak late in the third stanza.

Stoudt downplayed the notion that he redeemed himself from the debacle in Atlanta and said his only focus was simply enjoying the moment and his final game as a Tiger.

"I wouldn't say this was redemption," Stoudt said. "This was my last game. I was prepared to do my best. I wanted to be the best I could be and just enjoy the last game, and that is what we did."

Stoudt went on to sign with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. He was released on May 20, 2015. He served as offensive assistant from 2016-2018 with Jacksonville State and became the QB coach/offensive recruiting coordinator in 2018.