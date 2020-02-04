Clemson Will Miss QB Chase Brice

With Sunday’s announcement from Chase Brice that he’s committed to play for Duke the next two years, it brings a sense of finality to his time at Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence’s backup meant more to the Tigers than the guy who got mop up duty after the Tigers would build 4-touchdown leads.

Brice, who will graduate in May, decided last month to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left, a decision that should surprise no one and is well understood.

Brice leaves Clemson as sort of a folk hero after he replaced an injured Lawrence against Syracuse and threw a huge 20-yard pass to Tee Higgins that set up the winning touchdown.

It kept the undefeated season alive, which got the Tigers into the College Football Playoff. They went on to beat Alabama in the national title game and ran the win streak up to 29 games before losing to LSU last month.

The fans never forgot that, something Brice is aware of as he leaves a legacy at Clemson, but his time in Tiger Town goes beyond that.

Brice will be missed.

For starters, he was a positive influence in the Clemson locker room. Several players have been outspoken on social media about his departure, including Lawrence.

Those two combined to do whatever was needed to help Clemson win. Just because Brice wasn’t starting doesn’t mean he didn’t work with Lawrence. The two watched film and prepared relentlessly together.

Most importantly Brice knew his role on the team. He was a class act. When his number was called, he was ready.

That doesn’t mean he played perfect, but Brice gave his teammates who were and weren’t stars an example to follow.

He’ll also be missed in coaches meetings. Clemson doesn’t know who its backup to Lawrence will be in 2020.

While the quarterback room is arguably the most talented in the nation, there’s little to no experience after Lawrence.

Rising redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh, a four-star prospect coming out of Connecticut, threw just 12 passes in 2019. Brice threw 85.

Five-star freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is No. 1 (or No. 2, depending on who you ask) in the 2020 recruiting class nationally at quarterback. He’s going to have a tremendous career and very well could be a can’t-miss prospect at this and the next level.

But this fall, he’s completely unproven.

Should something happen to Lawrence for a play, a quarter, a game or longer, the coaching staff will turn to somebody they can’t say right now that they fully trust.

Sure, they’ll likely develop some of that over the course of the next seven months, but it’s not the same knowing a guy like Brice, who’s proven himself in a big moment, can get the job done with minimal changes to the game plan or playcalling.

Chase Brice Susan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

That’s a luxury Clemson doesn’t have anymore. The coaches will hope the talent makes up for the lack of experience.

And it very well might, but no one can say for certain right now.

Remember when Deshaun Watson returned healthy in 2015? Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott were hounded relentlessly for two seasons with questions about who would come in if something happened to Watson. Would it be Nick Schuessler, a former walk-on, or Bryant, the local product who later became the starter after Watson went pro.

It’s hard to call that situation a distraction, but in hindsight, it probably got more attention than was warranted. And it was a tiresome conversation.

Guess what the media will be hounding Elliott about all spring, summer and into the fall?

There’s a chance Clemson may never have to make that decision. There’s also a chance they may have to turn to an unknown option.

Either way, Brice’s lack of presence will be felt.

It’s hard to say whether or not he’ll go on to have great success for the Blue Devils the next two seasons.

It is fair to say he had an important, defined role that gave the Tigers an insurance they’ll lack in 2020.