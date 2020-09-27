Clemson's Williams Setting The Example For Young D-Linemen

You can count Clemson junior defensive tackle Jordan Williams among those impressed with the current freshman defensive line class.

He talked about how exciting it has been to watch the first-year players grow up from when they were first being recruited.

"They're just guys willing to work, learn and do whatever it takes," Williams said. "They take well to leadership and understand where they're at right now, and where they want to be."

In recent years, Clemson has built a reputation on recruiting and developing top-notch defensive linemen. The Tigers had three players at the position selected in the 2019 NFL Draft: Clelin Ferrell (Las Vegas), Christian Wilkins (Miami) and Dexter Lawrence (New York).

Williams is trying to set the same example for the freshmen linemen.

"I try to stay on them and help any way I can," Williams said. "I bring them to film, do extra workout, extra things after practice just to do my part. I feel like being a leader on the team, seeing guys who did that for me like Christian, Dexter, Cle, Austin (Bryant), I want to return the favor to the younger guys now."

Williams said he remembers seeing the group try to adjust to conditioning once the team was allowed to come back to the practice facility.

"It made me laugh," Williams said. "Guys were doing things on their own and couldn't do things with the team. When we got back, we hit the ground running and seeing where everybody was at. Seeing them realize how more intense (the conditioning) was."

But Williams sounds like a proud father when he talks about this group.

"The most exciting thing these past two games is seeing Bryan and Myles perform," Williams said. "It was exciting to see DeMonte Capehart get his first sack (against The Citadel). It's things like that you're really proud to see, especially knowing these guys, hanging out with them and developing relationships. It's really exciting to see."

