McFadden Impressed With Freshmen

Travis Boland

Jordan McFadden was impressed with the group of freshmen offensive linemen as the Tigers put on full pads for the first time.

"They are doing really well," McFadden said Friday after practice. "It takes a while to get into the playbook and know everything like the back of your hand."

McFadden said the scrimmage Saturday is important for the freshmen to show what they have learned.

"The scrimmage gives a chance for those young guys to show the coaches they can be trusted in certain situations," McFadden said. "They can show they know what to do, how to do it and are physically capable."

When asked about Walker Parks, McFadden struggled to come up with a word that described his physicality, but said he is strong and athletic. He said all the freshman are working hard, but there is an adjustment period at this level.

"There are just things, like technique, that you have to work on, and getting adjusted to the speed at this level," McFadden said. "I think all the freshmen are working really hard to get into the playbook. There's a learning curve, but those guys are doing well and should be great players one day."

