Confidence Continues To Grow for McFadden and Clemson O-Line

Shortly after the conclusion of last season, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was already planning what next year's team would look like.

McFadden said Monday at a media gathering that he realized this year's starting offensive line had a chance to be special, despite the loss of four starters.

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (71) blocks with tight end Davis Allen (84) playing Florida State. (© Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"Basically around spring practice I realized a majority of the guys (me) Cade (Stewart), Matt (Bockhorst) and Will (Putnam) played together on the second team," McFadden said. "I knew we had the potential to be very special."

Many looked at the revamped offensive line as a question mark entering the 2020 season, but a strong starts against Wake Forest and The Citadel has given the new guys a shot of confidence.

"Our confidence grew after that first game," McFadden said. "Wake Forest is a good team with a really good defense. They brought back a lot of players, but seeing how I played in that game and the offensive line, in general, was a real boost."

That confidence carried over into the second game where McFadden was named co-Offensive Player of the Game with Frank Ladson, Jr.

"It was fun, anytime you can get out there it's always fun to play the game of football," McFadden said. "I didn't feel like I was doing anything particularly different, I just feel like this year I'm so much more confident in myself and my abilities. The coaching staff has a lot of confidence in me, and knowing that gives me a boost."

After taking the week off, McFadden and the Tigers turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavs forced seven turnovers in their opening win against Duke and held the Blue Devils to just 56 rushing yards.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win, and be in the best place to succeed, that's my mindset right now," McFadden said. "Knowing that we can still improve, we have what it takes to be the best."