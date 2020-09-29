SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Confidence Continues To Grow for McFadden and Clemson O-Line

Travis Boland

Shortly after the conclusion of last season, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was already planning what next year's team would look like.

McFadden said Monday at a media gathering that he realized this year's starting offensive line had a chance to be special, despite the loss of four starters.

USATSI_13514397_168387971_lowres
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (71) blocks with tight end Davis Allen (84) playing Florida State. (© Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"Basically around spring practice I realized a majority of the guys (me) Cade (Stewart), Matt (Bockhorst) and Will (Putnam) played together on the second team," McFadden said. "I knew we had the potential to be very special."

Many looked at the revamped offensive line as a question mark entering the 2020 season, but a strong starts against Wake Forest and The Citadel has given the new guys a shot of confidence.

"Our confidence grew after that first game," McFadden said. "Wake Forest is a good team with a really good defense. They brought back a lot of players, but seeing how I played in that game and the offensive line, in general, was a real boost."

That confidence carried over into the second game where McFadden was named co-Offensive Player of the Game with Frank Ladson, Jr.

"It was fun, anytime you can get out there it's always fun to play the game of football," McFadden said. "I didn't feel like I was doing anything particularly different, I just feel like this year I'm so much more confident in myself and my abilities. The coaching staff has a lot of confidence in me, and knowing that gives me a boost."

After taking the week off, McFadden and the Tigers turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavs forced seven turnovers in their opening win against Duke and held the Blue Devils to just 56 rushing yards.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win, and be in the best place to succeed, that's my mindset right now," McFadden said. "Knowing that we can still improve, we have what it takes to be the best."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson DE K.J. Henry: 'Anybody Can Beat You'

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry says the Tigers are well aware of what can happen on any given Saturday and that the Tigers know they have to play to their standard each and every week.

JP-Priester

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Expecting Aggressive Virginia Defense on Saturday

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott expects an aggressive Virginia defense on Saturday in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson DC Brent Venables: 'Everything's Good' With Derion Kendrick

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Monday that everything with Derion Kendrick, who was disciplined by Dabo Swinney this year, is good heading into Virginia game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Isn't Overlooking Virginia

Fresh off the bye week and tagged a heavy favorite over Virginia, Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. says Tigers are focused at the task at hand

Christopher Hall

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson's Lifelong Dream Is Now a Reality

After getting the offer he waited so long for, Clemson LB Trenton Simpson is now living out a lifelong dream playing for Clemson

JP-Priester

5 Clemson Questions Heading into Virginia Week

It's time to get back to football for No. 1 Clemson with a look at what everyone will be talking about with the Virginia Cavaliers coming to town Saturday night.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Williams Setting The Example For Young D-Linemen

Clemson junior defensive tackle Jordan Williams said it's been exciting to watch the progression of freshmen linemen including Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and DeMonte Capehart. As a leader he hopes to set an example set forth by first-round picks Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Clemson Tight Ends Focused On 'Igniting The Fire'

Clemson's Braden Galloway and the rest of the Tigers tight ends are dedicated to taking their game to another level this season

JP-Priester

Super 7: Ranking Clemson's Top Freshmen Performances

While it's too early in their careers to start throwing out grandiose projections on what all Clemson's freshmen class can accomplish, it is a good time to evaluate what they've shown through two games.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Clemson CB Sheridan Jones Was Prepared For The Moment

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones talks first career start against Wake Forest in season opener

Christopher Hall