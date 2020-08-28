SI.com
AllClemson
Secondary Has 'Made Up Space' From Spring to Fall

Travis Boland

Clemson cornerback LeAnthony Williams said the Tigers secondary had "a lot of space to make up for," coming out of Spring practice.

Thursday, the redshirt junior said he has seen a difference in his teammates since Clemson has returned to practice this Fall.

"The guys coming in haven't really played a lot of ball on the field," Williams said. "Now, I think we are just as good or better, and feel like we're in a good spot with the secondary guys. Everybody's looked good, everybody's moving fast, I feel like that's a plus for us going into the year."

In two seasons, Williams has appeared in 18 games. He said camp has been great and he continues to come out with the same mindset every practice.

"Every day is the first practice," Williams said. "I want to be as physical as I can and keep building my craft. Working on the little things like going over plays after practice, just trying to be a better player for my teammates."

Williams is fighting with a number of players for an open cornerback position left by first-round draft pick A.J. Terrell. Despite the competition, Williams said everybody is supportive.

"We go out every day with a mindset like we just want to compete and we just want to have fun," Williams said. "I feel like if a guy makes a play all the guys should be happy for him, keeping the mindset positive."

