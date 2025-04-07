Clemson Football Loses Former Four-Star Cornerback To Spring Transfer Portal
Clemson did something this winter during the transfer portal window they hadn't previously done under head coach Dabo Swinney; bring in position-player transfers.
It was a notable pivot for the two-time national champion since he had been vocal against the portal.
Swinney likely won't ever operate like other coaches and programs around the country who are constantly maneuvering their rosters by taking in transfers each and every year, but this could be a shift in his thinking to upgrade positions of need whenever they're light.
Whether that results in the Tigers being active during the spring portal that opens on April 16 will be seen, but they are now dealing with one of their players leaving the program.
Tavoy Feagin was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranked 317th in the country and as the 30th-best cornerback per On3's Industry Ranking.
He was an Under Armour All-American after his senior season of high school, but he didn't see much action during his freshman year of college, playing just 11 defensive snaps across two games this past season that allowed him to redshirt.
The Tampa, Fla. native has four years of eligibility remaining.
Feagin initially chose Clemson over Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. It's unclear at this point in time if those programs will have interest in adding him through the portal when it officially opens on April 16.
For the Tigers, this news doesn't hurt their depth chart.
While Feagin is talented and was in their long-term outlook, he was buried behind some more established players for the upcoming season and likely wouldn't have been a factor barring injury.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up and if more players will enter their names in the portal this spring.